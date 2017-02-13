Monday – February 13, 2017

Jeff & Sheri Easter hold on to the #1 spot for a third week with the fan favorite tune “Someone’s Listenin’.” The chart also sees debuts this week from The Perrys, The McKameys, Collingsworth Family, Adam Crabb, and HIGHROAD. Fan favorite this week belonged to the Jim Brady Trio‘s “Homesick For Heaven.” Other favorite among the fans included the latest singles from Jeff & Sheri Easter, Tribute, Mark Trammell Quartet, and Kingsmen!
Vote on the Chart Here
Top 40 Weekly Chart
|
TW
|
LW
|
#WK
|
TITLE
|
ARTIST
|
PEAK
|
1
|
1
|
19
|Someone’s Listenin’
|Jeff & Sheri Easter
|
1(3)
|
2
|
2
|
18
|Never Forsaken
|Tribute
|
2
|
3
|
3
|
16
|Homesick For Heaven
|Jim Brady Trio
|
3
|
4
|
4
|
17
|He Welcomes the Beggar
|11th Hour
|
4
|
5
|
8
|
17
|Only Faith Can See
|Erwins
|
5
|
6
|
6
|
17
|Joshua Led God’s Children
|Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
|
6
|
7
|
7
|
14
|There Is Coming a Day
|Talleys
|
7
|
8
|
8
|
10
|Still
|Legacy Five
|
8
|
9
|
5
|
13
|Heavenly Father
|Cana’s Voice
|
5
|
10
|
11
|
5
|I Choose Christ
|Karen Peck & New River
|
10
|
11
|
13
|
6
|Never Will I Ever Again
|Greater Vision
|
11
|
12
|
12
|
13
|Don’t You Think You Ought to Worship Me
|Wisecarvers
|
5
|
13
|
17
|
10
|If I Shout
|Jason Crabb
|
13
|
14
|
10
|
25
|Mourning Into Dancing
|Bowling Family
|
1(2)
|
15
|
15
|
14
|We Are Not Ashamed
|Taylors
|
15
|
16
|
14
|
15
|Already In Canaan Land
|Mark Trammell Quartet
|
14
|
17
|
21
|
9
|He Was There
|LeFevre Quartet
|
17
|
18
|
22
|
4
|Rocks
|Isaacs
|
18
|
19
|
19
|
16
|The Prodigal Son
|Second Half Quartet
|
19
|
20
|
20
|
18
|O, the Blood
|Gordon Mote
|
17
|
21
|
16
|
24
|Here I Stand Amazed
|Kingsmen
|
3
|
22
|
25
|
16
|Working On a Building
|Gaither Vocal Band
|
22
|
23
|
23
|
2
|That’s When It’s Time to Pray
|Mark Bishop
|
23
|
24
|
26
|
13
|Lead Them to Jesus
|Ball Brothers
|
24
|
25
|
27
|
5
|Soldier of the Cross
|Allison Speer
|
25
|
26
|
18
|
26
|Somebody’s Miracle
|Brian Free & Assurance
|
3
|
27
|
28
|
3
|Living Proof
|Wilburn & Wilburn
|
27
|
28
|
29
|
5
|When I Cross to the Other Side of Jordan
|Blackwood Brothers
|
28
|
29
|
31
|
2
|When He Was On the Cross
|Canton Junction
|
29
|
30
|
*
|
1
|Cry No More
|Perrys
|
30
|
31
|
33
|
3
|Unbreak the World
|Hoskins Family
|
31
|
32
|
24
|
24
|God Is Always Good
|Amber Nelon Thompson
|
5
|
33
|
*
|
1
|Something Worth Saving
|McKameys
|
33
|
34
|
*
|
1
|Gotta Get to Jesus
|Collingsworth Family
|
34
|
35
|
35
|
2
|The Song of the Ransomed
|Down East Boys
|
35
|
36
|
36
|
2
|Because of Calvary
|Lore Family
|
36
|
37
|
37
|
15
|He Lives to Love
|Watts, Rowsey & Bean
|
22
|
38
|
*
|
1
|Sometimes God Allows
|Adam Crabb
|
38
|
39
|
39
|
3
|I’m Gonna Need a Hand
|Rochesters
|
39
|
40
|
*
|
1
|We Are Broken
|HIGHROAD
|
40
|
TW – This
week on the chart
|
LW – Last
week on the chart
|
#WK – Number
of weeks
on the chart
|
#1 For
the Week
|
Indicates 1st Week on chart
|
Greatest Gain on Chart
|
On
chart the longest
|
Highest on chart after dropping off
