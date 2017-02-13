Ad
Monday – February 13, 2017

February 13, 2017 Absolutely Gospel Music Weekly Chart 0

Jeff & Sheri Easter hold on to the #1 spot for a third week with the fan favorite tune “Someone’s Listenin’.” The chart also sees debuts this week from The PerrysThe McKameys, Collingsworth FamilyAdam Crabb, and HIGHROAD. Fan favorite this week belonged to the Jim Brady Trio‘s “Homesick For Heaven.” Other favorite among the fans included the latest singles from Jeff & Sheri EasterTributeMark Trammell Quartet, and Kingsmen!

Top 40 Weekly Chart

TW
LW
#WK
TITLE
ARTIST
PEAK
1
1
19
 Someone’s Listenin’ Jeff & Sheri Easter
1(3)
2
2
18
 Never Forsaken Tribute
2
3
3
16
 Homesick For Heaven Jim Brady Trio
3
4
4
17
 He Welcomes the Beggar 11th Hour
4
5
8
17
 Only Faith Can See Erwins
5
6
6
17
 Joshua Led God’s Children Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
6
7
7
14
 There Is Coming a Day Talleys
7
8
8
10
 Still Legacy Five
8
9
5
13
 Heavenly Father Cana’s Voice
5
10
11
5
 I Choose Christ Karen Peck & New River
10
11
13
6
 Never Will I Ever Again Greater Vision
11
12
12
13
 Don’t You Think You Ought to Worship Me Wisecarvers
5
13
17
10
 If I Shout Jason Crabb
13
14
10
25
 Mourning Into Dancing Bowling Family
1(2)
15
15
14
 We Are Not Ashamed Taylors
15
16
14
15
 Already In Canaan Land Mark Trammell Quartet
14
17
21
9
 He Was There LeFevre Quartet
17
18
22
4
 Rocks Isaacs
18
19
19
16
 The Prodigal Son Second Half Quartet
19
20
20
18
 O, the Blood Gordon Mote
17
21
16
24
 Here I Stand Amazed Kingsmen
3
22
25
16
 Working On a Building Gaither Vocal Band
22
23
23
2
 That’s When It’s Time to Pray Mark Bishop
23
24
26
13
 Lead Them to Jesus Ball Brothers
24
25
27
5
 Soldier of the Cross Allison Speer
25
26
18
26
 Somebody’s Miracle Brian Free & Assurance
3
27
28
3
 Living Proof Wilburn & Wilburn
27
28
29
5
 When I Cross to the Other Side of Jordan Blackwood Brothers
28
29
31
2
 When He Was On the Cross Canton Junction
29
30
*
1
 Cry No More Perrys
30
31
33
3
 Unbreak the World Hoskins Family
31
32
24
24
 God Is Always Good Amber Nelon Thompson
5
33
*
1
 Something Worth Saving McKameys
33
34
*
1
 Gotta Get to Jesus Collingsworth Family
34
35
35
2
 The Song of the Ransomed Down East Boys
35
36
36
2
 Because of Calvary Lore Family
36
37
37
15
 He Lives to Love Watts, Rowsey & Bean
22
38
*
1
 Sometimes God Allows Adam Crabb
38
39
39
3
 I’m Gonna Need a Hand Rochesters
39
40
*
1
 We Are Broken HIGHROAD
40
TW – This
week on the chart
LW – Last
week on the chart
#WK – Number
of weeks
on the chart
#1 For
the Week
Indicates 1st Week on chart
Greatest Gain on Chart
On
chart the longest
Highest on chart after dropping off
Absolutely Gospel Music
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.

The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.

On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.

