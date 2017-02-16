Award-winning Duo Wilburn & Wilburn Announce Details Regarding 2017 Jackie Wilburn Memorial Spring

CARTHAGE, Tenn. – (February 16, 2017) – Award-winning Gospel duo Wilburn & Wilburn are excited to announce details for the 2017 Jackie Wilburn Memorial Spring Sing. Joining Wilburn & Wilburn over the course of three days will be the Inspirations, the McKameys, the Primitive Quartet, and an added Saturday matinee with Gerald Crabb. In addition, Elaine Wilburn will make multiple appearances throughout the weekend event.

Jonathan Wilburn says, “We are so excited that after expanding our event to three days, this year we are adding a Saturday afternoon matinee with Gerald Crabb. Our friends can plan a weekend trip to the beautiful middle Tennessee area. There are many things to do and see here in the area. Whether you love the outdoors, shopping, or camping, there is an activity to fit you. More than anything else, we have some of the finest in Southern Gospel Music that are planning on being with us.”

The event is held each year in Carthage, Tennessee at the Smith County AG Center.

The schedule for the 2017 Spring Sing at the AG center in Carthage TN is:

Friday, April 28, 2017 – The Inspirations, Wilburn & Wilburn, and Elaine Wilburn

Saturday, April 29, 2017 Matinee – Gerald Crabb

Saturday April 29, 2017 – The McKameys, Wilburn & Wilburn, and Elaine Wilburn

Sunday April 30, 2017 Afternoon Concert – The Primitive Quartet, Wilburn & Wilburn, and Elaine Wilburn

The AG Center has 15 premium campsites just steps from the main auditorium. There are plenty of state parks, hotels and restaurants close by. You will not want to miss this year in the hills with Wilburn & Wilburn at the annual Jackie Wilburn Memorial Spring Sing.

For more information or for a free brochure, call (256) 459-4769. The Smith County AG Center is located at 159 AG Center Lane, South Carthage, Tennessee 37030.

If you would like to interview Wilburn & Wilburn contact AG Publicity at info@agpublicity.com .

To learn more about Wilburn & Wilburn go to or on FaceBook at https://www.facebook.com/ WilburnandWilburn.

To book Wilburn & Wilburn contact Beckie Simmons at the Beckie Simmons Agency at beckie@bsaworld.com or call 615-595-7500.