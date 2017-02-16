Ad
News Ticker

Gaither Music Group Set to Release Two All-New HOMECOMING Recordings

February 16, 2017 Absolutely Gospel Music News & Scoops 0

Give the World a Smile and Sweeter As the Days Go By Take Fans Back into the Gaither Family Circle
unnamedNASHVILLE, Tenn.–February 15th, 2017—Gaither Music Group is set to release two all-new HOMECOMING DVD and CD recordings on February 24thGive the World a Smile and Sweeter As the Days Go By take fans “back to where it all began” as they were filmed at the famous GaitherStudio C at the company’s home base in Alexandria, Indiana.
The two new releases feature over 125 members of the HOMECOMING family of artists, led by Bill and Gloria Gaither, enjoying an evening together of gospel singing, storytelling and a celebration of lifelong friendships. Gospel music fans will enjoy performances by the award-winning Oak Ridge Boys, the Gatlin Brothers, Jeff & Sheri Easter, the Booth Brothers, Russ Taff, Goodman Revival, the Gaither Vocal Band, Mark Lowry, Lynda Randle, David Phelps, The Isaacs, The Hoppers and more.  Performances from up-and-coming artists including Bradley Walker, the Martin Family Circus and others added to the excitement in this room of veteran performers.
unnamed (1)“Several years had passed since we gathered the HOMECOMING family together in our hometown studio, so at last we were able to get the family together again and reignite the great memories we have shared over the years,” stated legendary singer, songwriter and the brand’s founder Bill Gaither.  “What an incredible time it was!  These new programs truly capture the spirit of those early gatherings that first started the HOMECOMING series. One powerful moment flowed into the next as we reminisced together and joined our voices to sing our favorite songs.”
The top-selling Gaither HOMECOMING Series, known worldwide for its TV specials and arena tours, has become a household name among gospel music lovers since its early days when the concerts featured such legendary artists as Jake Hess, Vestal and Howard Goodman, George Younce, Glen Payne, Dottie Rambo, Hovie Lister and many more gospel music mainstays.
“It’s been over six years since we had this many of our family of artists in one room to sing together,” stated Paul Sizelove, vice president of Gaither Music Group.  “Recording in the home studio brought back many special memories from years gone by, and it’s always good to see the camaraderie among these artists and experience the special moments when they join together in song.”  
Those songs include timeless favorites such as “There Is Power in the Blood,” “Working on a Building,” “Sinner Saved by Grace,” “Child of the King,” “Holy Spirit, Thou Art Welcome,” “It Is No Secret,” “We’ll Talk It Over,” “Roses Will Bloom Again,” the title tracks and more. (full track listing below)
Give the World a Smile and Sweeter As the Days Go By will air as a TV special on a large number of networks including PBS, DIRECTV, Dish TV, AT&T U-verse, TBN, RFD, GaitherTV, FamilyNet, CTN, GMC, GMTN, Guardian, Liberty, TCT and TLN. In Canada it will air on Vision TV, The Miracle Channel, CTS and Hope TV.
The DVD and CD recordings are exclusively distributed by Capitol Christian Distribution andUniversal Music and will be available throughout general market stores and the Christian marketplace in addition to online retailers including iTunes, Amazon,www.cbd.com and www.gaither.com, where pre-sales are now available.  
To enjoy a promotional video from the taping sessions, visit:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TQO_RiLOqVM
For further information about the Gaither Homecoming family of artists and products visit:
www.gaither.com
https://www.facebook.com/Gaithermusic/?fref=ts
Twitter:  @Gaithermusic
Absolutely Gospel Music on FacebookAbsolutely Gospel Music on TwitterAbsolutely Gospel Music on VimeoAbsolutely Gospel Music on Youtube
Absolutely Gospel Music
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.

The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.

On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2017 | MH Magazine WordPress Theme by MH Themes