Song Garden Music Group Welcomes The Mark Dubbeld Family

Song Garden Music Director Gus Gaches says “I was first introduced to their music at NQC by Rick Webb. He said I really needed to hear them, and he was right! I love their sound, their energy, and their heart for ministry. As you well know, we at “The Garden” are very big on heart, and The Mark Dubbeld Family is built on it. From their harmonies, and their enthusiasm on stage, to the incredible writing ability that Janene shares, The Mark Dubbeld Family gives their very best in sharing the message of the gospel. ” Formed in 2011, the group bases out of Moneta Virginia, and are renowned for inspired originally penned songs, family harmony, and a sincere desire to communicate the Gospel through their music and testimony. They have been making a significant impact in Gospel Music and impacting lives with a song to sing, a word to write, and a call to answer.

Song Garden Music Group is thrilled to welcome The Mark Dubbeld Family!

The Family consists of Mark and Janene along with their children, Elena 20 yrs, Channing 15 yrs and Britton 12 yrs old. Each of them play an active role in the ministry.

They have been Featured Artists at National Quartet Convention since 2013, and have been featured on The Gospel Greats as Spotlight Artists in 2015, and 2016.

Their Music has been played around the world on XM Radio and Gospel Radio, garnering them 6 Top 40 singles, and in 2013 they were named as one of the Top 10 Artists to watch.

Their ministry takes them across the Nation with over 175 appearances each year ranging from concerts, to Church venues and events.

Mark states, “It is our privilege to be part of the Song Garden Family of Artist. We are thrilled to be teaming up with music professionals who have ministry focused minds and hearts. We believe this partnership will allow God to open broader doors and expand the ministry to which He has called us.”

Gus says “We at Song Garden are so thrilled to be partnering in ministry with this family, and we look forward to sharing their incredible music and message with everyone.”