A Life of Victory – Dr. Tim Hill

February 17, 2017 Dr Timothy Hill Devotional 0

Dr. Tim Hill -Singer – Songwriter – Author – General Overseer of the Church of God

It is one thing to find forgiveness for sin. It is another thing to find victory over sin.

“Let not sin therefore reign in your mortal body, that ye should obey it in the lusts thereof. Neither yield ye your members as instruments of unrighteousness unto sin: but yield yourselves unto God, as those that are alive from the dead, and your members as instruments of righteousness unto God” (Romans 6:12-13).

Do you enjoy that victory, or do the same old embar- rassing habits still handcuff you? This happens to so many people today. But, our place in Christ is that of a conqueror. Why settle for anything less? Following the battle of the Nile, in which the English fleet defeated the French, Lord Nelson sent this message to England: “Victory is a word not strong enough for such a scene as this.” What did he mean? He was using the New Testament expression, “More than a conqueror.” History tells us that the French fleet was not only defeated, but virtually destroyed.

In the older hymnbooks, there was a song we used to sing in the church. “He breaks the power of canceled sin, He sets the prisoner free, His blood can make the foulest clean, His blood avails for me.”

Let me ask you, are you clothed with spiritual strength? There is a better life for you than one that is up one day and down the next. There is something better than  temporary relief. Jesus offers you something far better.

By his blood He offers you victory. It is up to you. Say to yourself, I am determined to have more. Much more.

I am more than a conquered through Jesus Christ.

Dr. Timothy Hill currently serves as general director of World Missions. He has also served as the First Assistant General Overseer; Second Assistant General Overseer; Secretary General of the Executive Committee at the International Offices of the Church of God; Chairman of the Executive Council of the Church of God; and as Administrative Bishop for the Church of God in Southern Ohio and Oklahoma.

Hill graduated from Lee University, Cleveland, Tennessee, in 1987, and received a Doctorate of Divinity from the Church of God Theological Seminary, Cleveland, Tennessee, in 2006.

Hill has released a book entitled, “Beyond the Mist,” which has also been translated into Spanish. He has authored five books of sermons and written 150 gospel songs over the past 32 years. Many of his songs have been recorded by the nation’s top artists in gospel music. Hill is the author of the number one song, “He’s Still in the Fire,” which was voted as Song of the Year by Gospel Voice Magazine.

