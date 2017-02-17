A Life of Victory – Dr. Tim Hill

It is one thing to find forgiveness for sin. It is another thing to find victory over sin.

“Let not sin therefore reign in your mortal body, that ye should obey it in the lusts thereof. Neither yield ye your members as instruments of unrighteousness unto sin: but yield yourselves unto God, as those that are alive from the dead, and your members as instruments of righteousness unto God” (Romans 6:12-13).

Do you enjoy that victory, or do the same old embar- rassing habits still handcuff you? This happens to so many people today. But, our place in Christ is that of a conqueror. Why settle for anything less? Following the battle of the Nile, in which the English fleet defeated the French, Lord Nelson sent this message to England: “Victory is a word not strong enough for such a scene as this.” What did he mean? He was using the New Testament expression, “More than a conqueror.” History tells us that the French fleet was not only defeated, but virtually destroyed.

In the older hymnbooks, there was a song we used to sing in the church. “He breaks the power of canceled sin, He sets the prisoner free, His blood can make the foulest clean, His blood avails for me.”

Let me ask you, are you clothed with spiritual strength? There is a better life for you than one that is up one day and down the next. There is something better than temporary relief. Jesus offers you something far better.