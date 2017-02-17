Ad
Michael English Announces 50 States In 2017 Tour

MichaelEnglish50StatesbackdropNASHVILLE, Tenn. – (February 17, 2017) – Known for always breaking the mold, Grammy®, Dove, and AGM Award winner Michael English is setting out on his 50 States in 2017 Tour. English will hit all fifty states during the calendar year in 2017 on this unprecedented concert event.

Michael stated, “I am so excited about 2017. We have put a tour together, and it’s called 50 States in 2017. I want to go to all 50 states this year to spread the Gospel message to as many people as possible and meet all my fans and friends that have supported me all through the years.”

Tour dates and venues are still being confirmed. More information on the tour can be found on Michael’s website or through his booking agency, Daystar Promotions – Renee Barham at 918-838-3239 or Beckie at the Beckie Simmons Agency beckie@bsaworld.com or call 615-595-7500. You can also go to this link: http://www.michaelenglishmusic.com/Inquiry 

Michael is also currently in the studio working on a brand new project to be released later this year. The new recording is his first project of all new material since 2012’s Dove nominated project Some People Change. The as of yet untitled recording will be released on Daywind Records and produced by AGM nominated producer Jason Clark (The Nelons).

In addition to this 50 States in 2017 Tour, Michael is also currently involved in The Sing Tour with the Nelons and Jeff Stice.

If you would like an interview with Michael English contact AG Publicity at info@agpublicity.com.

You can learn more about Michael English at http://www.michaelenglishmusic.com.

Follow Michael on FaceBook at https://www.facebook.com/michaelenglishmusic/timeline or on Twitter at @nwfamsp001.

 

