Ad
News Ticker

Monday – February 20, 2017

February 20, 2017 Absolutely Gospel Music Weekly Chart 0

Tribute claims its first #1 hit from their new recording Here For You with “Never Forsaken” this week. The chart also sees debuts from the Sneed Family and Aaron & Amanda Crabb. Fan favorite this week belonged to the Jim Brady Trio‘s “Homesick For Heaven.” Other favorite among the fans included the latest singles from 11th HourAmber Nelon ThompsonLeFevre Quartet, and Tribute!

Vote on the Chart Here

Top 40 Weekly Chart

TW
LW
#WK
TITLE
ARTIST
PEAK
1
2
19
 Never Forsaken Tribute
1
2
3
17
 Homesick For Heaven Jim Brady Trio
2
3
4
18
 He Welcomes the Beggar 11th Hour
3
4
1
20
 Someone’s Listenin’ Jeff & Sheri Easter
1(3)
5
10
6
 I Choose Christ Karen Peck & New River
5
6
5
18
 Only Faith Can See Erwins
5
7
6
18
 Joshua Led God’s Children Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
6
8
7
15
 There Is Coming a Day Talleys
7
9
8
11
 Still Legacy Five
8
10
13
11
 If I Shout Jason Crabb
10
11
15
15
 We Are Not Ashamed Taylors
11
12
11
7
 Never Will I Ever Again Greater Vision
11
13
18
5
 Rocks Isaacs
13
14
14
26
 Mourning Into Dancing Bowling Family
1(2)
15
16
16
 Already In Canaan Land Mark Trammell Quartet
14
16
27
4
 Living Proof Wilburn & Wilburn
16
17
20
19
 O, the Blood Gordon Mote
17
18
17
10
 He Was There LeFevre Quartet
17
19
24
14
 Lead Them to Jesus Ball Brothers
19
20
30
2
 Cry No More Perrys
20
21
9
14
 Heavenly Father Cana’s Voice
5
22
34
2
 Gotta Get to Jesus Collingsworth Family
22
23
22
17
 Working On a Building Gaither Vocal Band
22
24
31
4
 Unbreak the World Hoskins Family
24
25
36
3
 Because of Calvary Lore Family
25
26
32
25
 God Is Always Good Amber Nelon Thompson
5
27
29
3
 When He Was On the Cross Canton Junction
27
28
23
3
 That’s When It’s Time to Pray Mark Bishop
23
29
19
17
 The Prodigal Son Second Half Quartet
19
30
38
2
 Sometimes God Allows Adam Crabb
30
31
39
4
 I’m Gonna Need a Hand Rochesters
31
32
28
6
 When I Cross to the Other Side of Jordan Blackwood Brothers
28
33
33
2
 Something Worth Saving McKameys
33
34
12
14
 Don’t You Think You Ought to Worship Me Wisecarvers
5
35
35
3
 The Song of the Ransomed Down East Boys
35
36
*
1
 The News For Today Sneed Family
36
37
21
25
 Here I Stand Amazed Kingsmen
3
38
*
1
 I’ve Seen What He Can Do Aaron & Amanda Crabb
38
39
25
6
 Soldier of the Cross Allison Speer
25
40
**
6
 God’s Grace Is Never Ending Soul’d Out
26
TW – This
week on the chart
LW – Last
week on the chart
#WK – Number
of weeks
on the chart
#1 For
the Week
Indicates 1st Week on chart
Greatest Gain on Chart
On
chart the longest
Highest on chart after dropping off
Absolutely Gospel Music on FacebookAbsolutely Gospel Music on TwitterAbsolutely Gospel Music on VimeoAbsolutely Gospel Music on Youtube
Absolutely Gospel Music
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.

The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.

On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2017 | MH Magazine WordPress Theme by MH Themes