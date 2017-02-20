Monday – February 20, 2017

Tribute claims its first #1 hit from their new recording Here For You with “Never Forsaken” this week. The chart also sees debuts from the Sneed Family and Aaron & Amanda Crabb. Fan favorite this week belonged to the Jim Brady Trio‘s “Homesick For Heaven.” Other favorite among the fans included the latest singles from 11th Hour, Amber Nelon Thompson, LeFevre Quartet, and Tribute!
Top 40 Weekly Chart
|
TW
|
LW
|
#WK
|
TITLE
|
ARTIST
|
PEAK
|
1
|
2
|
19
|Never Forsaken
|Tribute
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
17
|Homesick For Heaven
|Jim Brady Trio
|
2
|
3
|
4
|
18
|He Welcomes the Beggar
|11th Hour
|
3
|
4
|
1
|
20
|Someone’s Listenin’
|Jeff & Sheri Easter
|
1(3)
|
5
|
10
|
6
|I Choose Christ
|Karen Peck & New River
|
5
|
6
|
5
|
18
|Only Faith Can See
|Erwins
|
5
|
7
|
6
|
18
|Joshua Led God’s Children
|Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
|
6
|
8
|
7
|
15
|There Is Coming a Day
|Talleys
|
7
|
9
|
8
|
11
|Still
|Legacy Five
|
8
|
10
|
13
|
11
|If I Shout
|Jason Crabb
|
10
|
11
|
15
|
15
|We Are Not Ashamed
|Taylors
|
11
|
12
|
11
|
7
|Never Will I Ever Again
|Greater Vision
|
11
|
13
|
18
|
5
|Rocks
|Isaacs
|
13
|
14
|
14
|
26
|Mourning Into Dancing
|Bowling Family
|
1(2)
|
15
|
16
|
16
|Already In Canaan Land
|Mark Trammell Quartet
|
14
|
16
|
27
|
4
|Living Proof
|Wilburn & Wilburn
|
16
|
17
|
20
|
19
|O, the Blood
|Gordon Mote
|
17
|
18
|
17
|
10
|He Was There
|LeFevre Quartet
|
17
|
19
|
24
|
14
|Lead Them to Jesus
|Ball Brothers
|
19
|
20
|
30
|
2
|Cry No More
|Perrys
|
20
|
21
|
9
|
14
|Heavenly Father
|Cana’s Voice
|
5
|
22
|
34
|
2
|Gotta Get to Jesus
|Collingsworth Family
|
22
|
23
|
22
|
17
|Working On a Building
|Gaither Vocal Band
|
22
|
24
|
31
|
4
|Unbreak the World
|Hoskins Family
|
24
|
25
|
36
|
3
|Because of Calvary
|Lore Family
|
25
|
26
|
32
|
25
|God Is Always Good
|Amber Nelon Thompson
|
5
|
27
|
29
|
3
|When He Was On the Cross
|Canton Junction
|
27
|
28
|
23
|
3
|That’s When It’s Time to Pray
|Mark Bishop
|
23
|
29
|
19
|
17
|The Prodigal Son
|Second Half Quartet
|
19
|
30
|
38
|
2
|Sometimes God Allows
|Adam Crabb
|
30
|
31
|
39
|
4
|I’m Gonna Need a Hand
|Rochesters
|
31
|
32
|
28
|
6
|When I Cross to the Other Side of Jordan
|Blackwood Brothers
|
28
|
33
|
33
|
2
|Something Worth Saving
|McKameys
|
33
|
34
|
12
|
14
|Don’t You Think You Ought to Worship Me
|Wisecarvers
|
5
|
35
|
35
|
3
|The Song of the Ransomed
|Down East Boys
|
35
|
36
|
*
|
1
|The News For Today
|Sneed Family
|
36
|
37
|
21
|
25
|Here I Stand Amazed
|Kingsmen
|
3
|
38
|
*
|
1
|I’ve Seen What He Can Do
|Aaron & Amanda Crabb
|
38
|
39
|
25
|
6
|Soldier of the Cross
|Allison Speer
|
25
|
40
|
**
|
6
|God’s Grace Is Never Ending
|Soul’d Out
|
26
|
TW – This
week on the chart
|
LW – Last
week on the chart
|
#WK – Number
of weeks
on the chart
|
#1 For
the Week
|
Indicates 1st Week on chart
|
Greatest Gain on Chart
|
On
chart the longest
|
Highest on chart after dropping off
