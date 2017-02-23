Ad
News Ticker

Snyder Family Band Releases ‘Life AS We Know It’

February 23, 2017 Absolutely Gospel Music News & Scoops 0

snyder familyArden, NC. (February 23, 2017) – The Life We Know tells the Snyder Family Band’s story. From their start as budding young musicians nurtured by their parents to musical prodigies, to their arrival as masters of their respective instruments. All the while they have developed as performers and artists who continually incorporate many drastically diverse influences into their recordings. The stunning musicianship of Samantha Snyder on fiddle, her brother Zeb, a multi-instrumental phenomenon, and father Bud on impeccable bass continue to awe in this new release.

The passionate approach to the execution of this recording is evident. The detailed arrangements of the almost entirely original material, the variety of style and the depth of the writing all marry in a way that strengthens each.

“Cowboy Man” kicks off the album king-size in Texas Swing style with Zeb Snyder on vocals and flat-picking bounce on this Lyle Lovett song.

“Far Away” demonstrates what the Snyders have been known for, expertly played Bluegrass and heartfelt singing and songwriting with themes of nature, longing for home and peace of mind.

“Clouds Over Texas” is a  laid back instrumental that has more than just subtle beauty. The tone and execution exhibit why the Snyder’s are considered musician’s musicians.

“The Rain,” written and sung by Samantha is a pastoral effort in lyric and melody. It’s moody and delightful. Dreamy but not melancholy.

“The Mystery” is questions proposed and answered with a powerful Baroque prelude that breaks to a Bach-like then shifts again to prog-rock riffs.

“The King” is the story of the pilgrim who awaits the final reward. A song of humbleness and thanksgiving.

“Blue Ridge Mountain” Sky has Zeb and Samantha on vocals and features solos that boast Southern Rock, Allman Brothers influences with astounding extended solos. A song about the band’s sense of place and returning to a life they love.

“Who’s Malloy” is a Zeb Snyder instrumental with groove, mood swings, and staggering solos. Brian Sutton, Multi-IBMA Guitar Player of the Year, acknowledged Zeb during his acceptance speech and this performance justifies why.

“Breakin’ Loose” and American Prayer conclude the ten-track work. A Jerry “Reed” Hubbard song, with Zeb on vocals about the open road and a remarkable ballad written and sung by  Samantha that is an invocation for her country.

The Life We Know will be available March 10, 2017, on Mountain Home Music Company.

Track List:
1. Cowboy Man 4:18
2. Far Away 4:30
3. Clouds Over Texas 5:43
4. The Rain 3:23
5. The Mystery 5:03
6. The King 5:03
7. Blue Ridge Mountain Sky 5:48
8. Who’s Malloy? 2:59
9. Breakin’ Loose 3:04
10. American Prayer 5:53

Absolutely Gospel Music on FacebookAbsolutely Gospel Music on TwitterAbsolutely Gospel Music on VimeoAbsolutely Gospel Music on Youtube
Absolutely Gospel Music
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.

The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.

On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2017 | MH Magazine WordPress Theme by MH Themes