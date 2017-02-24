Pruitt Family Radio Interview For New CD

Jefferson, Georgia – (February 24, 2017) – What: Live Radio Interview debuting The Pruitt Family’s entire CD, So Much Sweeter with Jeff Tuttle & Friends on Nash Icon 98.3 in Monroe, Michigan.

When: February 26, 2017 • 8am – 12pm EST and February 26- 8pm – 12am

How to listen:

Live on 98.3 Nash Icon

Online at http://www.983nashicon.com/

If you would like to interview the Pruitt Family contact AG Publicity at info@agpublicity.com.

You can learn more about the Pruitt Family by going to their website at www.thepruittfamily.com or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/thepruittfam.

See them at www.instagram.com/thepruittfamily or on Twitter at www.twitter.com/thepruittfam.

Their YouTube channel is www.youtube.com/channel/UCOab8kVEMm570pg_ZazaoPQ

To book the Pruitt Family E-mail them at pruittfamilyministries@gmail.com or call 678-316-9616.

