Jefferson, Georgia – (February 24, 2017) – What: Live Radio Interview debuting The Pruitt Family’s entire CD, So Much Sweeter with Jeff Tuttle & Friends on Nash Icon 98.3 in Monroe, Michigan.
When: February 26, 2017 • 8am – 12pm EST and February 26- 8pm – 12am
How to listen:
Live on 98.3 Nash Icon
Online at http://www.983nashicon.com/
If you would like to interview the Pruitt Family contact AG Publicity at info@agpublicity.com.
You can learn more about the Pruitt Family by going to their website at www.thepruittfamily.com or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/thepruittfam.
See them at www.instagram.com/thepruittfamily or on Twitter at www.twitter.com/thepruittfam.
Their YouTube channel is www.youtube.com/channel/UCOab8kVEMm570pg_ZazaoPQ
To book the Pruitt Family E-mail them at pruittfamilyministries@gmail.com or call 678-316-9616.
Pruitt Family Radio Interview For New CD
