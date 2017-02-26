The Heavenly Race – Dr. Tim Hill

“Wherefore seeing we also are compassed about with so great a cloud of witnesses, let us lay aside every weight, and the sin which doth so easily besetus, and let us run with patience the race that is set before us, looking unto Jesus the author and nisher of our faith; who for the joy that was set before him endured the cross, despising the shame, and is set down at the right hand of the throne of God. For consider him that endured such contradiction of sinners against himself, lest ye be wearied and faint in your minds.” (Hebrews 12:1-3).

The passage of Hebrews 12:1-3 is filled with some of the greatest truthsto be found in the New Testament. Paul is using a familiar scene to make a spiritual application. Just as now, The Olympic games and races were well-known events to the public in that day.

The Word of God compares the Christian life to a course—a race to be won. By Paul’s use of this comparison, we can see that the race is likened to sincere and intense earnestness. In walking, we may look around, but in running a race, every muscle and nerve of the body is brought into full play. The Christian life is not a picnic, but it is filled with great zeal and resolve.

Notice that in this heavenly race that is set before us there is a beginning and an end. where is the starting point?”

Since this race is for believers only, the beginning must be outside the zone of sin. It is where you and I receive divine life and are made partakers of the divine nature.

Where is the goal? The goal is found at the end of the race. You must run the course and finish it to see Heaven. “He that shall endure unto the end, the same shall be saved” (Mark 13:13). It is reached when we complete our course, lay aside our armor, and take our place among the blood-washed throng on Heaven’s shore. Great preparations were made for Olympic races. The runners often practiced carrying weights around their legs and feet for days before the race. In order that in the race they might be light-footed, but they never ran the race with these weights. Likewise, you and I must lay aside every weight of concern, bondage and fear in order Tom run as free as possible. In Paul’s writings we are given a command telling us what to do: “Let us run with patience the race that is set before us.” There is also given a motive. “Seeing we also are com- passed about with so great a cloud of witnesses, let us lay aside every weight, and the sin which does so easily beset us” (Hebrews 12:1). And then, another motive is given: “Looking unto Jesus the author and finisher of our faith” (v. 2). With Jesus as our motive for running, may we then run the race and rid ourselves of everything that hinder us in seeing him face to face