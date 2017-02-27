HIGHROAD Unveils Brand New Music Video For Hit Single “We Are Broken”

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – (February 27, 2017) – Country and bluegrass fusion group HIGHROAD is proud to unveil its brand new concept video. The song, based on the group’s hit single “We Are Broken”, is being released this evening at 7:00 pm CST on the group’s Facebook page.

“We Are Broken” was filmed in an old house that was in built in the year 1810 in Cross Plains, Tennessee. This is the first concept video from HIGHROAD’s Absolutely Gospel Award nominated project Somewhere I’m Going. The song was written by Sonya Isaacs Yeary and features The Isaacs as guest vocalists.

Sarah Davison commented, “We are excited to get some new music out and this song really brings a message we feel needs to be brought to the world today. Everyone has valleys and times where they feel broken, but God always had a plan to make us whole and beautiful in the midst of it. He is our victory and our strength. We love this song and we can’t wait for God to use it!”

To view the stunning new video, visit the group’s Facebook at www.facebook.com/HIGHROADNASH.

“We Are Broken” is currently making its mark on Southern Gospel and Bluegrass radio. The song is impacting radio now.

HIGHROAD is also celebrating the recent success of Somewhere I’m Going. This release earned the group five Absolutely Gospel Music Award nominations including Album of the Year. The group with special guest Jason Crabb will perform its nominated song “Christ My Hope, My Glory” at the Awards Celebration on Tuesday, April 11, 2017in Nashville, Tennessee.

