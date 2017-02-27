Monday – February 27, 2017

Tribute lays claim to it second week in the #1 spot with “Never Forsaken” this week. The chart also sees a debut from The Inspirations and a re-entry from HIGHROAD. Fan favorite this week belonged to the Jim Brady Trio‘s “Homesick For Heaven.” Other favorite among the fans included the latest singles from 11th Hour, The Perrys, LeFevre Quartet, and Mark Bishop!
Top 40 Weekly Chart
|
TW
|
LW
|
#WK
|
TITLE
|
ARTIST
|
PEAK
|
1
|
1
|
20
|Never Forsaken
|Tribute
|
1(2)
|
2
|
2
|
18
|Homesick For Heaven
|Jim Brady Trio
|
2
|
3
|
3
|
19
|He Welcomes the Beggar
|11th Hour
|
3
|
4
|
8
|
16
|There Is Coming a Day
|Talleys
|
4
|
5
|
5
|
7
|I Choose Christ
|Karen Peck & New River
|
5
|
6
|
6
|
19
|Only Faith Can See
|Erwins
|
5
|
7
|
7
|
19
|Joshua Led God’s Children
|Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
|
6
|
8
|
10
|
12
|If I Shout
|Jason Crabb
|
8
|
9
|
9
|
12
|Still
|Legacy Five
|
8
|
10
|
4
|
21
|Someone’s Listenin’
|Jeff & Sheri Easter
|
1(2)
|
11
|
11
|
16
|We Are Not Ashamed
|Taylors
|
11
|
12
|
12
|
8
|Never Will I Ever Again
|Greater Vision
|
11
|
13
|
13
|
6
|Rocks
|Isaacs
|
13
|
14
|
20
|
3
|Cry No More
|Perrys
|
14
|
15
|
15
|
17
|Already In Canaan Land
|Mark Trammell Quartet
|
14
|
16
|
16
|
5
|Living Proof
|Wilburn & Wilburn
|
16
|
17
|
17
|
20
|O, the Blood
|Gordon Mote
|
17
|
18
|
18
|
11
|He Was There
|LeFevre Quartet
|
17
|
19
|
19
|
15
|Lead Them to Jesus
|Ball Brothers
|
19
|
20
|
14
|
27
|Mourning Into Dancing
|Bowling Family
|
1(2)
|
21
|
21
|
15
|Heavenly Father
|Cana’s Voice
|
5
|
22
|
22
|
3
|Gotta Get to Jesus
|Collingsworth Family
|
22
|
23
|
23
|
18
|Working On a Building
|Gaither Vocal Band
|
22
|
24
|
24
|
5
|Unbreak the World
|Hoskins Family
|
24
|
25
|
25
|
4
|Because of Calvary
|Lore Family
|
25
|
26
|
28
|
4
|That’s When It’s Time to Pray
|Mark Bishop
|
26
|
27
|
27
|
4
|When He Was On the Cross
|Canton Junction
|
27
|
28
|
33
|
3
|Something Worth Saving
|McKameys
|
28
|
29
|
29
|
18
|The Prodigal Son
|Second Half Quartet
|
19
|
30
|
30
|
3
|Sometimes God Allows
|Adam Crabb
|
30
|
31
|
31
|
5
|I’m Gonna Need a Hand
|Rochesters
|
31
|
32
|
32
|
7
|When I Cross to the Other Side of Jordan
|Blackwood Brothers
|
28
|
33
|
35
|
4
|The Song of the Ransomed
|Down East Boys
|
33
|
34
|
34
|
15
|Don’t You Think You Ought to Worship Me
|Wisecarvers
|
5
|
35
|
40
|
7
|God’s Grace Is Never Ending
|Soul’d Out
|
35
|
36
|
36
|
2
|The News For Today
|Sneed Family
|
36
|
37
|
**
|
2
|We Are Broken
|HIGHROAD
|
37
|
38
|
38
|
2
|I’ve Seen What He Can Do
|Aaron & Amanda Crabb
|
38
|
39
|
39
|
7
|Soldier of the Cross
|Allison Speer
|
25
|
40
|
*
|
1
|What All the Shoutin’s About
|Inspirations
|
40
|
TW – This
week on the chart
|
LW – Last
week on the chart
|
#WK – Number
of weeks
on the chart
|
#1 For
the Week
|
Indicates 1st Week on chart
|
Greatest Gain on Chart
|
On
chart the longest
|
Highest on chart after dropping off
