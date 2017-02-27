Ad
Monday – February 27, 2017

February 27, 2017 Absolutely Gospel Music Weekly Chart 0

Tribute lays claim to it second week in the #1 spot with “Never Forsaken” this week. The chart also sees a debut from The Inspirations and a re-entry from HIGHROAD. Fan favorite this week belonged to the Jim Brady Trio‘s “Homesick For Heaven.” Other favorite among the fans included the latest singles from 11th HourThe PerrysLeFevre Quartet, and Mark Bishop!

Top 40 Weekly Chart

TW
LW
#WK
TITLE
ARTIST
PEAK
1
1
20
 Never Forsaken Tribute
1(2)
2
2
18
 Homesick For Heaven Jim Brady Trio
2
3
3
19
 He Welcomes the Beggar 11th Hour
3
4
8
16
 There Is Coming a Day Talleys
4
5
5
7
 I Choose Christ Karen Peck & New River
5
6
6
19
 Only Faith Can See Erwins
5
7
7
19
 Joshua Led God’s Children Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
6
8
10
12
 If I Shout Jason Crabb
8
9
9
12
 Still Legacy Five
8
10
4
21
 Someone’s Listenin’ Jeff & Sheri Easter
1(2)
11
11
16
 We Are Not Ashamed Taylors
11
12
12
8
 Never Will I Ever Again Greater Vision
11
13
13
6
 Rocks Isaacs
13
14
20
3
 Cry No More Perrys
14
15
15
17
 Already In Canaan Land Mark Trammell Quartet
14
16
16
5
 Living Proof Wilburn & Wilburn
16
17
17
20
 O, the Blood Gordon Mote
17
18
18
11
 He Was There LeFevre Quartet
17
19
19
15
 Lead Them to Jesus Ball Brothers
19
20
14
27
 Mourning Into Dancing Bowling Family
1(2)
21
21
15
 Heavenly Father Cana’s Voice
5
22
22
3
 Gotta Get to Jesus Collingsworth Family
22
23
23
18
 Working On a Building Gaither Vocal Band
22
24
24
5
 Unbreak the World Hoskins Family
24
25
25
4
 Because of Calvary Lore Family
25
26
28
4
 That’s When It’s Time to Pray Mark Bishop
26
27
27
4
 When He Was On the Cross Canton Junction
27
28
33
3
 Something Worth Saving McKameys
28
29
29
18
 The Prodigal Son Second Half Quartet
19
30
30
3
 Sometimes God Allows Adam Crabb
30
31
31
5
 I’m Gonna Need a Hand Rochesters
31
32
32
7
 When I Cross to the Other Side of Jordan Blackwood Brothers
28
33
35
4
 The Song of the Ransomed Down East Boys
33
34
34
15
 Don’t You Think You Ought to Worship Me Wisecarvers
5
35
40
7
 God’s Grace Is Never Ending Soul’d Out
35
36
36
2
 The News For Today Sneed Family
36
37
**
2
 We Are Broken HIGHROAD
37
38
38
2
 I’ve Seen What He Can Do Aaron & Amanda Crabb
38
39
39
7
 Soldier of the Cross Allison Speer
25
40
*
1
 What All the Shoutin’s About Inspirations
40
TW – This
week on the chart
LW – Last
week on the chart
#WK – Number
of weeks
on the chart
#1 For
the Week
Indicates 1st Week on chart
Greatest Gain on Chart
On
chart the longest
Highest on chart after dropping off
