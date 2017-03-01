BLESSED / BIENAVENTURADO – Joel Perales

BLESSED / BIENAVENTURADO – Psalms 1:1-4 “Blessed is the man….”

“Blessed”, don’t take this word lightly. I like the word in Spanish, “Bienaventurado”. See in Spanish this word is made up of two words “bien” which means “good”, or “bueno”. The other word is “aventurado” which comes from the word “adventure or venture”. So what God’s word is saying here is that WE ARE BLESSED….in every and any adventure or venture that we go into. Now isn’t that awesome? , don’t take this word lightly. I like the word in Spanish,. See in Spanish this word is made up of two wordswhich means, orThe other word is “aventurado” which comes from the word. So what God’s word is saying here is that WE ARE BLESSED….in every and any adventure or venture that we go into. Now isn’t that awesome?

So verse 1 says that we are blessed for 3 things that we have not done, “walk in the counsel of the ungodly, stand in the way of sinners, and sit in the seat of the scornful. Right of the bat I am blessed by coming from a Christian home, accepting Jesus at an early age, and learning how and where to receive Godly counsel.

But the blessing continues in verse 2 that says that by “delighting in the Lord and meditating on His law day and night”, verse 3 “I am like a tree that is planted by the rivers of water that brings forth fruit in season, my leaf withers not, and whatever I do will prosper“.

So again, the word “blessed” is much more that a cliche, it is powerful because His word tells me so.