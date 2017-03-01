Have you ever been lost? Has Siri not talked fast enough and you ended up in the wrong location? Or, you had to make a u-turn and get going the right way again? I have!

Siri starts saying, very loudly, “Proceed to the route” !

I’ve thought I was going the right way. I’ve sensed that I was right. But I was WAY off track. It can be very dangerous and scary if you are alone and in an unfamiliar place.

This can happen in our Spiritual lives as well. But, Jesus knows the way. You will never be lost if you listen to His directions! He will lead and guide! Trust that He has the right course of action for you! He will not send you down the wrong path.

“Trust in the Lord with all thine heart; and lean not unto thine own understanding. In all thy ways acknowledge him, and he shall direct thy paths.”

‭‭Proverbs‬ ‭3:5-6 KJV

Just talk to Him. Let Him know you need directions. If you are heading the wrong way, turn around! I want to go where He leads. He knows the way!

He will cover me and keep me from harm. He wants to help us! We just need to ask directions! I don’t know about you, but I don’t want to be lost! I want to know where I’m headed! Lord, be my compass, be my road map and my guiding light!

“And the Lord went before them by day in a pillar of a cloud, to lead them the way; and by night in a pillar of fire, to give them light; to go by day and night:”

‭‭Exodus‬ ‭13:21‬ ‭KJV‬‬

If He led the Children of Israel, He can lead me!!

Show me the way Lord, I will listen when YOU give me directions!

Can somebody say “Amen”? Blessings!!