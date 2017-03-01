REVIEW: Joseph Habedank – Resurrection

Producer: Wayne Haun

Record Label: Daywind Records

Website: www.josephhabedank.com

Joseph Habedank has definitely made a name for himself as a soloist the last several years. I am certainly a fan of his voice, talent and writing, so I was excited to review his brand new CD recording Resurrection.

I am a fan of the gospel feel, so I like “I Believe in the Resurrection.” Hammond B3 organ, the sound of a choir and a straight forward lyric is what this song speaks to me. We move on and bring the temp up with a great little tune “Devil Can’t Dance.” I love that this song has a little attitude to it and gives you the reassurance that Satan has no power over God’s child.

“Say the Name” and “Long Live the King” continue to impress me as the CD comes to a close. I sum up this review up by stating that you will not be disappointed in this CD. I have been performing for many years and I know talent, great lyrics and artistry that will be around. Joseph is one of the best, and I will always be a supporter of what he does. I encourage you to purchase his music and if you have never. I promise you will become a fan.

The CD starts out very dramatic and theatrical. It is very nicely done, however in my opinion, seems to not fit with the rest of the CD. After the intro, we step into the first song “Here He Comes.” This song is an upbeat number that is simple in message yet nicely done. As we move on to the next song, there is another different musical intro and gives me the feeling that Joseph is trying to step out a tad stylistically.