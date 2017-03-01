REVIEW: Sweetwater Revival – Storm Clouds

Producer: Information Not Provided

Record Label: Independent

Website: www.sweetwaterrevival.com

Sweetwater Revival, an all female quartet from Minneapolis, Minnesota, has been singing for several years and are back with a brand new recording of uplifting and powerful songs for the group. Comprised of founding member Katie Paxton Paull (formerly with New Speer Revival), Amy Ayash, Kayla Krizek, and Lisa Roers, these four ladies have a sweet, tight and distinct sound all their own.

The project opens with the traditional quartet feel of “Shoutin in the Clouds” and features all 4 ladies at one time taking the lead on verses. This is a fun song and has to be a hit in concert with listeners Another special moment on the project is the beautiful “God Makes No Mistakes.” This stirring ballad is filled with hope and encouragement for the listeners and the delivery is smooth and beautiful.

The a cappella arrangement of the sacred hymn “Day by Day” is flawless and so easy on the ears! These ladies sing a cappella well! “Treasure That Name” is another stand out performance by the quartet. This is a great throw back to a wonderful, classic song! It is another job well done!

“A Storm is Coming” is probably one of the best moments of the project. The music alone is gorgeous and a bit haunting, and the song is so well done and unique! This song is definitely a stand out moment on the project.

The project closes with “The Star Spangled Banner/The Blood Stained Banner,” and it’s a great closure medley for this awesome project. Sweetwater Revival has a sound all their own, and that is refreshing in our day. Check these ladies out! You’ll be glad you did!

Track Listing:

Shoutin’ in the Clouds

Happy As the Clouds Roll By

Day by Day

Come Church Arise!

Treasure That Name

Fool’s Gold

God Makes No Mistakes

Tenderly You Tend Your Sheep

A Storm Is Coming!

The Star Spangled Banner/The Blood Stained Banner

READER RATING:

[Total: 1 Average: 3/5]