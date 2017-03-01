The Freemans Announce Engagement of Caylon Freeman to Valerie Crist

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – (March 1, 2017) – Multi-award winning Southern Gospel mainstay The Freemans are excited to announce the engagement of Caylon Freeman to Valerie Crist. Caylon proposed to Valerie on his birthday, September 4, 2016, and the couple has been planning arrangements ever since.

Caylon is the drummer and vocalist for the popular group and also directs and products music videos with his production company Big Merlin Productions. Valerie formerly sang with her parents and sisters in the Crist Family until their retirement a few years ago. She is currently enrolled in college pursuing a degree in Computer Technology.

Caylon said, “Valerie and I are very excited to take this step and make the journey of life a joint effort. While we are both invested in furthering our educations in college, we are also very focused on our opportunities in ministry and where God wants to use us as a couple.”

The happy couple will be wed on Saturday, May 20, 2017 in the Nashville, Tennessee area. Stay tuned to The Freemans’ website and Facebook page for further updates.

