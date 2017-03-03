Arden NC – March 3, 2017 – Crossroads Entertainment and Horizon Records recently honored Peg McKamey Bean on her 2016 Southern Gospel Music Association Hall Of Fame induction. Horizon Records has proudly represented The McKameys for 25 years.
Peg is always a ray of sunshine when she steps into the Crossroads offices and studios. Her motherly advice, caring spirit and love for the Lord are contagious.
Horizon Records owner Mickey Gamble stated it best when he said: “Peg, you are just real people!”
Emotions of laughter and tears of joy came and as Ruben Bean stated, “I’ve only seen Peg speechless twice. The night the SGMA inducted her into the Hall of Fame, and today!”
Thank you, Peg for your lifelong dedication and contributions to Gospel Music and to the Kingdom.
