Michael Combs Receives Special Commendation For Ministry Work

DEEP GAP, N.C. – (March 3, 2017) – Renowned Gospel singer Michael Combs recently celebrated 25 years as part of the ministry team for the annual revival at Blackrock Baptist Church in Yulee, Florida. In thanks for his time in ministry with the revival, the church presented Michael with a brand new Gibson Hummingbird Guitar on Sunday, January 22, 2017.

Blackrock Baptist Church reached out to Michael’s wife Denise, about how to honor Michael for his dedication to the annual revival.

Denise stated, “Well, for years he’s been showing me this guitar and telling me it was his dream guitar. He was in awe when they presented him with such a beautiful gift.”

Michael commented, “I am so amazed when God honors his soldiers for their faithfulness and allegiance to Him. What a blessing to sing and minister for the One who keeps filling my cup so I can drink from my saucer.”

Denise Combs shared this story of the generosity and heart for ministry that another couple, the Coker’s have for Michael Combs. “Many of you have heard Michael share at his concerts about the beginning years of Michael Combs Ministry. About the couple out of our home church in Jacksonville, FL that paid for Michael to record his first album ‘Never A Greater Love’ in 1990 in Nashville, TN. Not only did they pay for the recording but they paid all expenses there and back home for both us. Not to long ago Michael was performing and sharing that story and in the audience there they sat. Words cannot even explain what it meant to see them both worshiping the Lord while Michael was singing a song they paid for him to record .Warren and Rietta Coker, we can never tell you in words what you mean to us. Thank you all those years ago for investing in Michael Combs Ministries. You are part of every soul that is saved. We Love You Both!”

In other news, Combs’ first radio release “That Same Hand” from his latest album, I Can Trust Him, was selected by Paul Heil of The Gospel Greats as “The Listener Favorite Song” and was the introductory song for his program during the “All Listener Favorites” edition on the weekend on February 18, 2017. Fans and industry can listen weekly to Paul’s live program on the internet at http://www.thegospelgreats.com or listen to The Gospel Greats on your local Gospel station.

If you would like to interview Michael contact AG Publicity at info@agpublicity.com.

To learn more about Michael Combs you can go to https://www.michaelcombs.com/ or find him on FaceBook at https://www.facebook.com/ michaelcombsministry/.

To book Michael Combs contact Beckie Simmons Agency at beckie@bsaworld.com or call 615-595-7500.