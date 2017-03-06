Monday – March 6, 2017

Jim Brady Trio scores their latest #1 with “Homesick For Heaven” this week. The chart also sees debuts from Three Bridges, Pat Barker, Carolina Boys, Barry Rowland & Deliverance, and Mercy’s Well. Fan favorite this week belonged to the Collingsworth Family‘s “Gotta Get to Jesus.” Other favorite among the fans included the latest singles from Jim Brady Trio, Karen Peck & New River, The Williamsons, and Wilburn & Wilburn!
Top 40 Weekly Chart
|
TW
|
LW
|
#WK
|
TITLE
|
ARTIST
|
PEAK
|
1
|
2
|
19
|Homesick For Heaven
|Jim Brady Trio
|
1
|
2
|
4
|
17
|There Is Coming a Day
|Talleys
|
2
|
3
|
1
|
21
|Never Forsaken
|Tribute
|
1(2)
|
4
|
5
|
8
|I Choose Christ
|Karen Peck & New River
|
4
|
5
|
9
|
13
|Still
|Legacy Five
|
5
|
6
|
6
|
20
|Only Faith Can See
|Erwins
|
5
|
7
|
11
|
17
|We Are Not Ashamed
|Taylors
|
7
|
8
|
15
|
18
|Already In Canaan Land
|Mark Trammell Quartet
|
8
|
9
|
12
|
9
|Never Will I Ever Again
|Greater Vision
|
9
|
10
|
8
|
13
|If I Shout
|Jason Crabb
|
8
|
11
|
13
|
7
|Rocks
|Isaacs
|
11
|
12
|
16
|
6
|Living Proof
|Wilburn & Wilburn
|
12
|
13
|
14
|
4
|Cry No More
|Perrys
|
13
|
14
|
22
|
4
|Gotta Get to Jesus
|Collingsworth Family
|
14
|
15
|
7
|
20
|Joshua Led God’s Children
|Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
|
6
|
16
|
19
|
16
|Lead Them to Jesus
|Ball Brothers
|
16
|
17
|
18
|
12
|He Was There
|LeFevre Quartet
|
17
|
18
|
23
|
19
|Working On a Building
|Gaither Vocal Band
|
18
|
19
|
24
|
6
|Unbreak the World
|Hoskins Family
|
19
|
20
|
25
|
5
|Because of Calvary
|Lore Family
|
20
|
21
|
27
|
5
|When He Was On the Cross
|Canton Junction
|
21
|
22
|
30
|
4
|Sometimes God Allows
|Adam Crabb
|
22
|
23
|
10
|
22
|Someone’s Listenin’
|Jeff & Sheri Easter
|
1(2)
|
24
|
21
|
16
|Heavenly Father
|Cana’s Voice
|
5
|
25
|
32
|
8
|When I Cross to the Other Side of Jordan
|Blackwood Brothers
|
25
|
26
|
40
|
2
|What All the Shoutin’s About
|Inspirations
|
26
|
27
|
28
|
4
|Something Worth Saving
|McKameys
|
27
|
28
|
33
|
5
|The Song of the Ransomed
|Down East Boys
|
28
|
29
|
36
|
3
|The News For Today
|Sneed Family
|
29
|
30
|
*
|
1
|Shadrach
|Three Bridges
|
30
|
31
|
*
|
1
|Ain’t God Good
|Pat Barker
|
31
|
32
|
38
|
3
|I’ve Seen What He Can Do
|Aaron & Amanda Crabb
|
32
|
33
|
31
|
6
|I’m Gonna Need a Hand
|Rochester
|
31
|
34
|
37
|
3
|We Are Broken
|HIGHROAD
|
34
|
35
|
*
|
1
|Treasures In Heaven
|Carolina Boys
|
35
|
36
|
17
|
21
|O, the Blood
|Gordon Mote
|
17
|
37
|
26
|
5
|That’s When It’s Time to Pray
|Mark Bishop
|
23
|
38
|
*
|
1
|The Light
|Barry Rowland & Deliverance
|
38
|
39
|
*
|
1
|Deliver Me Through
|Mercy’s Well
|
39
|
40
|
39
|
8
|Soldier of the Cross
|Allison Speer
|
25
|
TW – This
week on the chart
|
LW – Last
week on the chart
|
#WK – Number
of weeks
on the chart
|
#1 For
the Week
|
Indicates 1st Week on chart
|
Greatest Gain on Chart
|
On
chart the longest
|
Highest on chart after dropping off
