Monday – March 6, 2017

March 6, 2017 Absolutely Gospel Music Weekly Chart 0

Jim Brady Trio scores their latest #1 with “Homesick For Heaven” this week. The chart also sees debuts from Three Bridges, Pat Barker, Carolina Boys, Barry Rowland & Deliverance, and Mercy’s Well. Fan favorite this week belonged to the Collingsworth Family‘s “Gotta Get to Jesus.” Other favorite among the fans included the latest singles from Jim Brady TrioKaren Peck & New RiverThe Williamsons, and Wilburn & Wilburn!

Top 40 Weekly Chart

TW
LW
#WK
TITLE
ARTIST
PEAK
1
2
19
 Homesick For Heaven Jim Brady Trio
1
2
4
17
 There Is Coming a Day Talleys
2
3
1
21
 Never Forsaken Tribute
1(2)
4
5
8
 I Choose Christ Karen Peck & New River
4
5
9
13
 Still Legacy Five
5
6
6
20
 Only Faith Can See Erwins
5
7
11
17
 We Are Not Ashamed Taylors
7
8
15
18
 Already In Canaan Land Mark Trammell Quartet
8
9
12
9
 Never Will I Ever Again Greater Vision
9
10
8
13
 If I Shout Jason Crabb
8
11
13
7
 Rocks Isaacs
11
12
16
6
 Living Proof Wilburn & Wilburn
12
13
14
4
 Cry No More Perrys
13
14
22
4
 Gotta Get to Jesus Collingsworth Family
14
15
7
20
 Joshua Led God’s Children Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
6
16
19
16
 Lead Them to Jesus Ball Brothers
16
17
18
12
 He Was There LeFevre Quartet
17
18
23
19
 Working On a Building Gaither Vocal Band
18
19
24
6
 Unbreak the World Hoskins Family
19
20
25
5
 Because of Calvary Lore Family
20
21
27
5
 When He Was On the Cross Canton Junction
21
22
30
4
 Sometimes God Allows Adam Crabb
22
23
10
22
 Someone’s Listenin’ Jeff & Sheri Easter
1(2)
24
21
16
 Heavenly Father Cana’s Voice
5
25
32
8
 When I Cross to the Other Side of Jordan Blackwood Brothers
25
26
40
2
 What All the Shoutin’s About Inspirations
26
27
28
4
 Something Worth Saving McKameys
27
28
33
5
 The Song of the Ransomed Down East Boys
28
29
36
3
 The News For Today Sneed Family
29
30
*
1
 Shadrach Three Bridges
30
31
*
1
 Ain’t God Good Pat Barker
31
32
38
3
 I’ve Seen What He Can Do Aaron & Amanda Crabb
32
33
31
6
 I’m Gonna Need a Hand Rochester
31
34
37
3
 We Are Broken HIGHROAD
34
35
*
1
 Treasures In Heaven Carolina Boys
35
36
17
21
 O, the Blood Gordon Mote
17
37
26
5
 That’s When It’s Time to Pray Mark Bishop
23
38
*
1
 The Light Barry Rowland & Deliverance
38
39
*
1
 Deliver Me Through Mercy’s Well
39
40
39
8
 Soldier of the Cross Allison Speer
25
TW – This
week on the chart
LW – Last
week on the chart
#WK – Number
of weeks
on the chart
#1 For
the Week
Indicates 1st Week on chart
Greatest Gain on Chart
On
chart the longest
Highest on chart after dropping off
Absolutely Gospel Music
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.

The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.

On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.

