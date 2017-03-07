Gospel Singer Extraordinaire Roger McDuff Passes Away

Abs0lutely Gospel Music has learned that renown Gospel singer Roger McDuff has passed away after and extended illness. Please keep his brother, John and the rest of Roger’s family in your prayers as they go through this time of bereavement.

Roger was best known for his solo career wherre he was featured on several Gaither Homecoming Videos, as we as singing with The Stamps Quartet, and his brothers Coleman and John in the McDuff Brothers.

Final arrangements for Roger are:

Funeral -Saturday March 18,2017

Faith Assembly of God

3940 Vista Road

Pasadena Texas 77504

Phone 713 944 7755