Hosts and Additional Performers Announced for 2017 Absolutely Gospel Music Awards Celebration

Nashville, Tenn. – (March 6, 2017) – The administrators and staff of AbsolutelyGospel.com are proud to announce the hosts and additional performers for the upcoming Absolutely Gospel Music Awards Celebration. This year’s celebration will feature performances from many of the top nominated artists. Hosting this year’s Awards Celebration are talented vocalists Lauren Talley and Riley Harrison Clark.

Dove Award-winning vocalist, songwriter, and speaker Lauren Talley is no stranger to the Gospel music world. In addition to her work in the celebrated family trio The Talleys, Lauren has an impressive solo career that has spanned over a decade. Lauren just released her fifth solo outing, The Gospel, last month on Horizon Records. Lauren is a two-time recipient of the AGM Award for Female Vocalist of the Year and is again nominated this year for the honor.

Riley Harrison Clark is the acclaimed tenor vocalist for Absolutely Gospel Music Award winner Tribute. Riley’s soaring vocals can be heard on some of Tribute’s biggest hits including the AGM Award-winning “Homecoming Day” and “I Will Rise.” Riley received his third nomination for Male Vocalist of the Year in this year’s program.

In addition, the Awards Celebration has added the Bowling Family to its already impressive list of performers. They join the previously announces performances by Grammy Award-winning Jason Crabb and Grammy nominated artists The Isaacs and Karen Peck & New River along with Tribute, 11th Hour, Ball Brothers, Chris Freeman, HIGHROAD, Bowling Sisters, The Wilbanks and the aforementioned hosts Lauren Talley and Riley Harrison Clark. Additional performers are currently being confirmed.

Tickets are now on sale for program. For more information on that, visit www.absolutelygospel.com or email seats@absolutelygospel.com.

Performers are subject to change without notice.