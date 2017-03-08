Gospel Artist Jeff Stice Loses Father

Nashville, Tenn. – (March 8, 2017) It is with sadness that we report that, James Stice, father of Gospel Pianist and Artist Jeff Stice passed away yesterday March 7th. He slipped into the arms of his Savior peacefully in the presence of his family.

Jeff commented, “At 7:00PM last evening I held my Dad’s head in my hands and watched him take his last breath, then he went home. I’ve known this day would come, I’ve known he would finally give up this fight, but the Bible says ‘To be absent from this body is to be in the presence of the Lord’. My Dad was the greatest man I’ve ever known and he loved me in spite of my many mistakes. I would take NOTHING for the time I’ve spent with him these last three years. He loved me, plain and simple. ‘I’m gonna miss you Daddy, BUT I WILL SEE YOU AGAIN!!!’, Jimmy Stice was my Daddy and my Hero!”

Please keep Jeff and the rest of the Stice family in your prayers.

Final arrangement are:

Viewing will be at The Patton Funeral Home, 504 Washington Street, in Brownsville, Ky on Friday, March 10th. The funeral will be at Pleasant Union United Baptist Church on Saturday, March 11th at 11:00AM.