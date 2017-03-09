Ad
Final Arrangements for Jimmy Stice

March 9, 2017

Jimmy D. Stice

1937 – 2017

Jimmy D. Stice, age 79, of Chalybeate, KY departed this life on Tuesday, March 7, 2017 at his residence.  The Edmonson County native was born on September 4, 1937 to the late Lawrence and Lucy Logsdon Stice.  He was married to his devoted wife and best friend, Evonia Watt Stice, who survives. 

He owned and operated Jimmy’s Auto Service in Brownsville.  He was a U.S. Air Force veteran, and was a member of Pleasant Union United Baptist Church.  Jimmy was most proud of his family, and thoroughly enjoyed southern gospel music. 

Besides his wife, he is survived by one son, Jeff Stice (Stacey) of Chalybeate; two daughters, Terri Stice and Kelli Brooks (Scott) both of Chalybeate; four grandchildren, Alison Lile (Stephen), Natalie Stice, Nicholas Stice (Michelle) and Caleb Brooks; two step grandchildren,  Mattie and Braxton Stearns; three great grandchildren, Gracie Lile, Jacob Stice Lile and Sophia Lile; one brother, Sam Stice; one sister, Joyce Stice; two half brothers, Harold Howard and Chris Stice and two half sisters, Tina Giriden and Reba May. 

Interment will be in Pleasant Union Church Cemetery with military honors by Brownsville VFW Post 6937. 

Memorial contributions may be made to Hosparus, 101 Riverwood Avenue, Bowling Green, KY  42103. 

VISITATION

11 am – 8 pm, Friday, March 10, 2017

9 – 10:45 am, Saturday, March 11, 2017

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel

FUNERAL SERVICE

11 am, Saturday, March 11, 2017

Pleasant Union United Baptist Church

Absolutely Gospel Music
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.

The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.

On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.

