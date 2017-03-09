Final Arrangements for Jimmy Stice

Jimmy D. Stice

1937 – 2017

Jimmy D. Stice, age 79, of Chalybeate, KY departed this life on Tuesday, March 7, 2017 at his residence. The Edmonson County native was born on September 4, 1937 to the late Lawrence and Lucy Logsdon Stice. He was married to his devoted wife and best friend, Evonia Watt Stice, who survives.

He owned and operated Jimmy’s Auto Service in Brownsville. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran, and was a member of Pleasant Union United Baptist Church. Jimmy was most proud of his family, and thoroughly enjoyed southern gospel music.

Besides his wife, he is survived by one son, Jeff Stice (Stacey) of Chalybeate; two daughters, Terri Stice and Kelli Brooks (Scott) both of Chalybeate; four grandchildren, Alison Lile (Stephen), Natalie Stice, Nicholas Stice (Michelle) and Caleb Brooks; two step grandchildren, Mattie and Braxton Stearns; three great grandchildren, Gracie Lile, Jacob Stice Lile and Sophia Lile; one brother, Sam Stice; one sister, Joyce Stice; two half brothers, Harold Howard and Chris Stice and two half sisters, Tina Giriden and Reba May.

Interment will be in Pleasant Union Church Cemetery with military honors by Brownsville VFW Post 6937.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hosparus, 101 Riverwood Avenue, Bowling Green, KY 42103.

VISITATION

11 am – 8 pm, Friday, March 10, 2017

9 – 10:45 am, Saturday, March 11, 2017

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel

FUNERAL SERVICE

11 am, Saturday, March 11, 2017

Pleasant Union United Baptist Church