HIGHROAD Makes Big Splash with Media

Group Covered in Life Beautiful Magazine and NewReleaseToday.com

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – ( March 9, 2017 ) – Bluegrass-fusion group HIGHROAD is taking media by storm with their latest release, Somewhere I'm Going. The group has been highlighted in many of the industry's top sites and magazines. Life Beautiful Magazine honored the group by naming them one of four artists to keep an eye on this season.

Sarah Davison said, “A huge thanks to Life Beautiful Magazine for picking us as one of the four artists to listen to this season, along with Chris Tomlin, Jeannie Ortega, and Ron Block/Jeff Taylor!”

In addition, in a recent feature on NewReleaseToday.com, HIGHROAD was mentioned as one of the 10 best modernized hymns today. In a piece titled “Top 10 Modernized Hymns, Part 3”, writer Kevin Davis chose the girls’ rendition of “Give Me Jesus” to add to the list.

He had this to say: “This old spiritual has also been recently recorded by Fernando Ortega and Jeremy Camp. I’m moved every time I sing the last verse.”

The group’s song stood alongside such credible artists as Lauren Talley, Selah, Reba McEntire, Keith & Kristyn Getty, and more.

Sarah Davison stated, “What an honor to be featured as an artist/arranger in the Top Ten Modernized Hymns along with Reba, Keith and Kristyn Getty, and more! We love hymns and their beautiful rich words and melodies so much. We will always continue to include these songs so that future generations can appreciate and love them too. Thank you for the encouragement, NRT!”

Somewhere I’m Going has been reviewed by many high profile publications such as CCM Magazine, AbsolutelyGospel.com, Hallels.com, LouderThantheMusic.com, NewReleaseToday.com, Southern Gospel Back Row, SGMusicForum.com, SGN Scoops Digital, and more!

The group’s current single, “We Are Broken”, is currently making its mark on Southern Gospel and Bluegrass radio. The song is impacting radio now.

HIGHROAD is also celebrating the recent success of Somewhere I’m Going. This release earned the group five Absolutely Gospel Music Award nominations including Album of the Year.

The group with special guest Jason Crabb will perform its nominated song “Christ My Hope, My Glory” at the Awards Celebration on Tuesday, April 11, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee.

If you would like to interview HIGHROAD contact AG Publicity at info@agpublicity.com.

You can learn more about HIGHROAD by going to http://www.highroadmusic.com.

Follow them on FaceBook at https://www.facebook.com/ HIGHROAD3 and Twitter at https://twitter.com/ highroadmusic.

For booking contact highroadmusic@gmail.com.