Ad
News Ticker

HIGHROAD Makes Big Splash with Media

March 9, 2017 Absolutely Gospel Music News & Scoops 0

Group Covered in Life Beautiful Magazine and NewReleaseToday.com
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – (March 9, 2017) – Bluegrass-fusion group HIGHROAD is taking media by storm with their latest release, Somewhere I’m Going. The group has been highlighted in many of the industry’s top sites and magazines. Life Beautiful Magazine honored the group by naming them one of four artists to keep an eye on this season.

Sarah Davison said, “A huge thanks to Life Beautiful Magazine for picking us as one of the four artists to listen to this season, along with Chris Tomlin, Jeannie Ortega, and Ron Block/Jeff Taylor!”

In addition, in a recent feature on NewReleaseToday.com, HIGHROAD was mentioned as one of the 10 best modernized hymns today. In a piece titled “Top 10 Modernized Hymns, Part 3”, writer Kevin Davis chose the girls’ rendition of “Give Me Jesus” to add to the list.

He had this to say: “This old spiritual has also been recently recorded by Fernando Ortega and Jeremy Camp. I’m moved every time I sing the last verse.”

The group’s song stood alongside such credible artists as Lauren Talley, Selah, Reba McEntire, Keith & Kristyn Getty, and more.

Sarah Davison stated, “What an honor to be featured as an artist/arranger in the Top Ten Modernized Hymns along with Reba, Keith and Kristyn Getty, and more! We love hymns and their beautiful rich words and melodies so much. We will always continue to include these songs so that future generations can appreciate and love them too. Thank you for the encouragement, NRT!”

Somewhere I’m Going has been reviewed by many high profile publications such as CCM Magazine, AbsolutelyGospel.com, Hallels.com, LouderThantheMusic.com, NewReleaseToday.com, Southern Gospel Back Row, SGMusicForum.com, SGN Scoops Digital, and more!

The group’s current single, “We Are Broken”, is currently making its mark on Southern Gospel and Bluegrass radio. The song is impacting radio now.

HIGHROAD is also celebrating the recent success of Somewhere I’m Going. This release earned the group five Absolutely Gospel Music Award nominations including Album of the Year.

The group with special guest Jason Crabb will perform its nominated song “Christ My Hope, My Glory” at the Awards Celebration on Tuesday, April 11, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee.

If you would like to interview HIGHROAD contact AG Publicity at info@agpublicity.com.

You can learn more about HIGHROAD by going to http://www.highroadmusic.com.

Follow them on FaceBook at https://www.facebook.com/HIGHROAD3 and Twitter at https://twitter.com/highroadmusic.

For booking contact highroadmusic@gmail.com.

Absolutely Gospel Music on FacebookAbsolutely Gospel Music on TwitterAbsolutely Gospel Music on VimeoAbsolutely Gospel Music on Youtube
Absolutely Gospel Music
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.

The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.

On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2017 | MH Magazine WordPress Theme by MH Themes