Joey Feek’s Solo Debut, If Not For You, To Be Released

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – March 9, 2017 — The solo album debut from Joey Feek, one half of GRAMMY®-winning country music duo Joey+Rory, will finally be widely available. If Not For You will be released on April 7, 2017 , through Gaither Music Group/Farmhouse Recordings, including a special edition that features a 48-page booklet of photos, memories and stories penned by Joey, her family and husband, Rory.

Recorded in 2005 and produced by her husband, Rory Feek, and Bill McDermott, the 12-song collection features her original rendition of “That’s Important to Me,” which would later be a charting single by Joey+Rory. Though recorded years before the duo would achieve widespread success, the songs and their lyrics speak volumes about the woman whose life touched the hearts of millions.

“[The album is] filled with songs that spoke to her and, even more, spoke volumes about her. About what’s most important to her. The lyrics of this record made it clear who she was and who she wanted to be,” Rory said in the album’s booklet. “Yes, her voice might have changed a bit in time, but her character was already rock-solid.”

The couple captured the hearts of many with their faith-filled approach to Joey’s cancer battle and preparation for her passing in March 2016, though they had just been married three years when this album was recorded. If Not For You features cameo appearances from her parents and their daughterHeidi Feek, as well as “Have I Told You Lately That I Love You,” the song that brought Joey and Rory together. It also includes a tribute to her late brother Justin — the song “See You There.”Originally titled Strong Enough to Cry in 2005, the album was released independently and made available at the duo’s shows and on their website.

In the past few years, countless people have followed the couple's journey on Rory's blog, This Life I Live, as they welcomed their daughter Indiana and Joey battled cancer. Gaining attention as finalists on CMT's "Can You Duet" in 2008, the duo went on to release eight albums, winning a GRAMMY® Award for Best Roots Gospel Album for Hymns (Gaither Music Group/Farmhouse Recordings) last month. Recorded in hotel rooms as Joey received treatment, the album features songs of faith and was released in February 2016, a month before Joey passed away at age 40.

If Not For You will be exclusively distributed by Capitol Christian Distributon and Universal Music. It will be available throughout general market stores and the Christian marketplace and through online retailers including iTunes, Amazon, Target, Walmart.com and crackerbarrel.com. The recording will also be available at Cracker Barrel Old Country Store®.