Jonathan Wilburn To Be Inducted In Gospel Music Hall of Fame

GADSDEN, Alab. – (March 10, 2017) – Multi-award winning duo Wilburn & Wilburn’s founder Jonathan Wilburn recently received news that he would be a part of the 2017 class of Gospel Music Hall of Fame inductees. Due to his tenure with celebrated and groundbreaking quartet Gold City, Jonathan will join all the alumni of the group in this year’s induction ceremony.

Jonathan stated, “My time with Gold City is some of the most cherished years I have spent singing Gospel music. The guys I sang with are not only the best singers but some of the greatest friends and Christians I know.”

Jonathan will be inducted in the Gospel Music Hall of Fame on Tuesday, May 9, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee at the GMA Honors Celebration. Wilburn will join his fellow alumni, along with the other inductees: inspirational powerhouse vocalist Steve Green, Gospel and crossover star Yolanda Adams, and legendary management team and founders of Reunion Records, Michael Blanton and Dan Harrell.

This event will also honor individuals and organizations that have made an impact on the Christian community and culture at large. This year’s honorees include Amy Grant for Helping Hands, Dr. Shirley Caesar for Shirley Caesar Outreach Ministries, Compassion International and Natalie Grant for Hope for Justice.

For more information on ticketing, visit www.gospelmusichalloffame.org.

Wilburn & Wilburn were recently honored with nominations in the upcoming 2017 Absolutely Gospel Music Awards. The group received nominations for Male Group of the Year, Country Song of the Year (for “It’s What He’s Done”), and Special Event Project of the Year (for Simply Christmas).

If you would like to interview Wilburn & Wilburn contact AG Publicity at info@agpublicity.com.

To learn more about Wilburn and Wilburn go to http://www.wilburn2.com.

Follow them on FaceBook at https://www.facebook.com/ WilburnandWilburn or Twitter at https://twitter.com/ jordanwilburn.

To book Wilburn and Wilburn contact Beckie Simmons at the Beckie Simmons Agency at beckie@bsaworld.com or call 615-595-7500.