Monday – March 13, 2017

March 13, 2017 Absolutely Gospel Music Weekly Chart 0

Jim Brady Trio holds on to the #1 spot for a second consecutive week with “Homesick For Heaven.” The chart also sees big debuts from The Nelons, Brian Free & Assurance, The Hyssongs, Doyle Lawson & QuicksilverSisters, and The Wisecarvers. Fan favorite this week belonged to the Collingsworth Family‘s “Gotta Get to Jesus.” Other favorite among the fans included the latest singles from Jim Brady TrioKaren Peck & New RiverThe Williamsons, and 2nd Generation!

Top 40 Weekly Chart

TW
LW
#WK
TITLE
ARTIST
PEAK
1
1
20
 Homesick For Heaven Jim Brady Trio
1(2)
2
4
9
 I Choose Christ Karen Peck & New River
2
3
2
18
 There Is Coming a Day Talleys
2
4
9
10
 Never Will I Ever Again Greater Vision
4
5
8
19
 Already In Canaan Land Mark Trammell Quartet
5
6
14
5
 Gotta Get to Jesus Collingsworth Family
6
7
12
7
 Living Proof Wilburn & Wilburn
7
8
5
14
 Still Legacy Five
5
9
13
5
 Cry No More Perrys
9
10
11
8
 Rocks Isaacs
10
11
10
14
 If I Shout Jason Crabb
8
12
7
18
 We Are Not Ashamed Taylors
7
13
16
17
 Lead Them to Jesus Ball Brothers
13
14
**
20
 He Welcomes the Beggar 11th Hour
3
15
21
6
 When He Was On the Cross Canton Junction
15
16
20
6
 Because of Calvary Lore Family
16
17
3
22
 Never Forsaken Tribute
1(2)
18
17
13
 He Was There LeFevre Quartet
17
19
*
1
 When Grandpa Sang Amazing Grace Nelons
19
20
19
7
 Unbreak the World Hoskins Family
20
21
26
3
 What All the Shoutin’s About Inspirations
21
22
22
5
 Sometimes God Allows Adam Crabb
22
23
18
20
 Working On a Building Gaither Vocal Band
18
24
*
1
 He Will Carry Me Brian Free & Assurance
24
25
31
2
 Ain’t God Good Pat Barker
25
26
28
6
 The Song of the Ransomed Down East Boys
26
27
29
4
 The News For Today Sneed Family
27
28
*
1
 Let the Hallelujahs Ring Hyssongs
28
29
25
9
 When I Cross to the Other Side of Jordan Blackwood Brothers
25
30
30
2
 Shadrach Three Bridges
30
31
24
17
 Heavenly Father Cana’s Voice
5
32
*
1
 Burden Bearer Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver
32
33
39
2
 Deliver Me Through Mercy’s Well
33
34
27
5
 Something Worth Saving McKameys
27
35
37
6
 That’s When It’s Time to Pray Mark Bishop
23
36
*
1
 It Was Finished On the Cross Sisters
36
37
*
1
 It Was Jesus Wisecarvers
37
38
38
2
 The Light Barry Rowland & Deliverance
38
39
35
2
 Treasures In Heaven Carolina Boys
35
40
34
4
 We Are Broken HIGHROAD
34
TW – This
week on the chart
LW – Last
week on the chart
#WK – Number
of weeks
on the chart
#1 For
the Week
Indicates 1st Week on chart
Greatest Gain on Chart
On
chart the longest
Highest on chart after dropping off
Absolutely Gospel Music
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.

The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.

On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.

