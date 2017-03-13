Monday – March 13, 2017

Jim Brady Trio holds on to the #1 spot for a second consecutive week with “Homesick For Heaven.” The chart also sees big debuts from The Nelons, Brian Free & Assurance, The Hyssongs, Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver, Sisters, and The Wisecarvers. Fan favorite this week belonged to the Collingsworth Family‘s “Gotta Get to Jesus.” Other favorite among the fans included the latest singles from Jim Brady Trio, Karen Peck & New River, The Williamsons, and 2nd Generation!
|
TW
|
LW
|
#WK
|
TITLE
|
ARTIST
|
PEAK
|
1
|
1
|
20
|Homesick For Heaven
|Jim Brady Trio
|
1(2)
|
2
|
4
|
9
|I Choose Christ
|Karen Peck & New River
|
2
|
3
|
2
|
18
|There Is Coming a Day
|Talleys
|
2
|
4
|
9
|
10
|Never Will I Ever Again
|Greater Vision
|
4
|
5
|
8
|
19
|Already In Canaan Land
|Mark Trammell Quartet
|
5
|
6
|
14
|
5
|Gotta Get to Jesus
|Collingsworth Family
|
6
|
7
|
12
|
7
|Living Proof
|Wilburn & Wilburn
|
7
|
8
|
5
|
14
|Still
|Legacy Five
|
5
|
9
|
13
|
5
|Cry No More
|Perrys
|
9
|
10
|
11
|
8
|Rocks
|Isaacs
|
10
|
11
|
10
|
14
|If I Shout
|Jason Crabb
|
8
|
12
|
7
|
18
|We Are Not Ashamed
|Taylors
|
7
|
13
|
16
|
17
|Lead Them to Jesus
|Ball Brothers
|
13
|
14
|
**
|
20
|He Welcomes the Beggar
|11th Hour
|
3
|
15
|
21
|
6
|When He Was On the Cross
|Canton Junction
|
15
|
16
|
20
|
6
|Because of Calvary
|Lore Family
|
16
|
17
|
3
|
22
|Never Forsaken
|Tribute
|
1(2)
|
18
|
17
|
13
|He Was There
|LeFevre Quartet
|
17
|
19
|
*
|
1
|When Grandpa Sang Amazing Grace
|Nelons
|
19
|
20
|
19
|
7
|Unbreak the World
|Hoskins Family
|
20
|
21
|
26
|
3
|What All the Shoutin’s About
|Inspirations
|
21
|
22
|
22
|
5
|Sometimes God Allows
|Adam Crabb
|
22
|
23
|
18
|
20
|Working On a Building
|Gaither Vocal Band
|
18
|
24
|
*
|
1
|He Will Carry Me
|Brian Free & Assurance
|
24
|
25
|
31
|
2
|Ain’t God Good
|Pat Barker
|
25
|
26
|
28
|
6
|The Song of the Ransomed
|Down East Boys
|
26
|
27
|
29
|
4
|The News For Today
|Sneed Family
|
27
|
28
|
*
|
1
|Let the Hallelujahs Ring
|Hyssongs
|
28
|
29
|
25
|
9
|When I Cross to the Other Side of Jordan
|Blackwood Brothers
|
25
|
30
|
30
|
2
|Shadrach
|Three Bridges
|
30
|
31
|
24
|
17
|Heavenly Father
|Cana’s Voice
|
5
|
32
|
*
|
1
|Burden Bearer
|Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver
|
32
|
33
|
39
|
2
|Deliver Me Through
|Mercy’s Well
|
33
|
34
|
27
|
5
|Something Worth Saving
|McKameys
|
27
|
35
|
37
|
6
|That’s When It’s Time to Pray
|Mark Bishop
|
23
|
36
|
*
|
1
|It Was Finished On the Cross
|Sisters
|
36
|
37
|
*
|
1
|It Was Jesus
|Wisecarvers
|
37
|
38
|
38
|
2
|The Light
|Barry Rowland & Deliverance
|
38
|
39
|
35
|
2
|Treasures In Heaven
|Carolina Boys
|
35
|
40
|
34
|
4
|We Are Broken
|HIGHROAD
|
34
|
TW – This
week on the chart
|
LW – Last
week on the chart
|
#WK – Number
of weeks
on the chart
|
#1 For
the Week
|
Indicates 1st Week on chart
|
Greatest Gain on Chart
|
On
chart the longest
|
Highest on chart after dropping off
