New Music Video From Award Winning Family Group, The Nelons

Hendersonville, TN (March 15th, 2017) – Daywind Records recording artist and recent GMA Hall of Fame inductees, The Nelons, are set to release their brand new music video for the song, ‘When Grandpa Sang Amazing Grace.’ The song is the current radio single from their latest album, Family Harmony. The video will debut this Friday night, March 17th, on The Nelons official YouTube channel.
‘When Grandpa Sang Amazing Grace’ was written by industry veteran Wayne Haun, along with Barbara Huffman, and has quickly become a fan favorite.
The backdrop for the new music video is rural Georgia farmland, with an unmistakable Americana look that enhances the harmonious sounds of this subtle, yet commercial track.
Jason Clark of The Nelons shares, “We have been working hard on bringing our fan base more videos and visual storytelling pieces. We realize in this culture, folks are listening to music with their eyes as much as their ears.”
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.
The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.
On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.
