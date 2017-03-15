New Music Video From Award Winning Family Group, The Nelons

Hendersonville, TN (March 15th, 2017) – Daywind Records recording artist and recent GMA Hall of Fame inductees, The Nelons, are set to release their brand new music video for the song, ‘When Grandpa Sang Amazing Grace.’ The song is the current radio single from their latest album, Family Harmony. The video will debut this Friday night, March 17th, on The Nelons official YouTube channel.

‘When Grandpa Sang Amazing Grace’ was written by industry veteran Wayne Haun, along with Barbara Huffman, and has quickly become a fan favorite.

The backdrop for the new music video is rural Georgia farmland, with an unmistakable Americana look that enhances the harmonious sounds of this subtle, yet commercial track.

Jason Clark of The Nelons shares, “We have been working hard on bringing our fan base more videos and visual storytelling pieces. We realize in this culture, folks are listening to music with their eyes as much as their ears.”