A Work In Progress – Bryan Hutson

I’m thankful to God for so many things.

One HUGE attribute of His that I’m thankful is ….His patience.

Psalm 86:15 “But thou, O Lord, art a God full of compassion, and gracious, longsuffering, and plenteous in mercy and truth.”

See, I’m clearly a “work in progress.” I’m not ALWAYS the man that I should be, but I’m glad I’m NOT the man that I USED to be.

His patience is eternal. He knows that I’m flawed and yet, He still loves me.

God doesn’t use the world’s mentality of “get all your ducks in a row, then we’ll talk.”

No, God says “Come to me NOW and we’ll fix this thing.”

I know that on the days when I’m on the mountain, He is there.

I also know on the days when I’m struggling, He is there, being patient and He’s waiting for me to do what I can do, so He can do what ONLY He can do.

Prayer starter: “Thank You Lord for loving and being patient with me. Thank You for not giving up on me and leaving to “fend for myself.” Thank You for Jesus. In His name, I pray. Amen.”