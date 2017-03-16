Country Music Hall-of-Fame quartet, The Oak Ridge Boys, make a special appearance on The Little Roy and Lizzy Show’s upcoming release

(Nashville, TN) Popular StowTown Records recording artists, The Little Roy and Lizzy Show, are currently working on their upcoming release, Going Home, and were thrilled to welcome the world-famous Oak Ridge Boys into the studio at Trinity Broadcasting Network in Hendersonville, TN, on Tuesday. The Country Music Hall-of-Fame quartet was invited to make a special guest appearance on the song “Dinner On The Ground.”

“Being a banjo and bluegrass aficionado, I was thrilled when Wayne Haun invited us to sing on a track with Little Roy & Lizzy. Little Roy is one of my banjo heroes, and I have adored the incredible work he has done together with Lizzy,” said Joe Bonsall, longtime member of The Oak Ridge Boys. “It is a real honor for The Oak Ridge Boys to take part in a Little Roy and Lizzy project. Bring IT ON!”

As a longtime fan of The Oak Ridge Boys, Lizzy Long couldn’t be happier to welcome the fan-favorite quartet onto the new project. “I am so excited to have The Oaks sing on this album. I grew up listening to them and watching them,” she added. “To have them on this album is a dream come true! Little Roy is so excited to get a chance to sing with his longtime friends. It feels like a family reunion!”

Going Home is slated for a May 5th release date and will be available at all digital and retail outlets.