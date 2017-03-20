The Camera Is Rolling – Bryan Hutson

This person (whom I will call Bob) commented about my blog, but also

listed things that I had said on other Facebook sites.

Sorta “Big Brothering Me.”

He had been watching me from afar and I had forgotten the simple rule.

Be careful what you do and say because someone is watching.

One thing he mentioned, that I said on other Facebook page was taken

totally out of context, but he somehow read into what he WANTED it to say.

Yvonne reminded me that folks are watching our lives. My Dad always

told me that as well.

Who is watching you?

Do you actions and words always represent Christ in the best light?

See, good OR bad, we represent Jesus. If we act bad- then to our Lost family members or friends; Jesus is seen as bad.

If we can’t control our temper and we spout off obscenities, then

Jesus is seen as one who is not steady. He’s not holy, cause we’re

not.

Just like those employees somehow forget that the “Camera’s Are

Rolling”, we too easily forget that our lives are being watched MORE

during the week than at church on Sunday.

1 Peter 2:21 “For to this you have been called, because Christ also

suffered for you, leaving you an example, so that you might follow in

His steps.”

Matthew 5:16 “In the same way, let your light shine before others, so

that they may see your good works and give glory to your Father who is

in heaven.”

So friends, let’s be mindful that in this day and age when we are

surfing the internet and out and about, that people are watching.

Most importantly, God is watching. Let’s make Him proud.

Prayer: Father, forgive me for not representing YOU and your Son in

the best light. Cleanse me and forgive me I pray. In His Name, Amen.

