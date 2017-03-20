HIGHROAD Featured at Upcoming Women’s Event with War Room’s Breakout Star Karen Abercrombie

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – (March 20, 2017) – Bluegrass/country fusion group HIGHROAD will take part in an exciting women’s event next month. Through God’s Eyes is a multi-cultural women’s event that will take place on Saturday, April 8, 2017 at Second Baptist Church in Clinton, Tennessee.

HIGHROAD will be featured as the worship leaders for this exciting event. In addition, the group will share the stage with the iconic actress Karen Abercrombie, best known for her dynamic and inspiring turn as Miss Clara from 2015’s award-winning film War Room.

Sarah Davison stated, “War Room is one of my favorite movies and has definitely been a nationwide movement to stir up the ‘prayer warrior’ in all of us. I am looking forward to God moving in a big way that day and can’t wait to worship with these wonderful ladies.”

According to SBC Clinton’s website, “Through testimony, skits, bible stories and scripture, [this event] encourages women to see themselves in all of the glory, splendor and beauty that God sees them in. Not as the world sees them.”

For more information, visit SBC Clinton’s website at www.sbcclinton.org.

HIGHROAD’s current single, “We Are Broken”, is currently making its mark on Southern Gospel and Bluegrass radio. The song is impacting radio now.

HIGHROAD is also celebrating the recent success of Somewhere I’m Going. This release earned the group five Absolutely Gospel Music Award nominations including Album of the Year. The group (with special guest Jason Crabb) will perform its nominated song “Christ My Hope, My Glory” at the Awards Celebration on Tuesday, April 11, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee.

If you would like to interview HIGHROAD contact AG Publicity at info@agpublicity.com.

You can learn more about HIGHROAD by going to http://www.highroadmusic.com.

Follow them on FaceBook at https://www.facebook.com/HIGHROAD3 and Twitter at https://twitter.com/highroadmusic.

For booking contact highroadmusic@gmail.com.