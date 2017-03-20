Michael Combs Returns To Full-time Ministry

TODD, N.C. – ( March 20, 2017 ) – Award winning and celebrated vocalist Michael Combs is excited to announce his return to full-time ministry. Starting April 2017, Michael will resume a full-time schedule and engaging audiences worldwide through song and anointed ministry. TODD, N.C. – () – Award winning and celebrated vocalist Michael Combs is excited to announce his return to full-time ministry. Starting April 2017, Michael will resume a full-time schedule and engaging audiences worldwide through song and anointed ministry.

Michael has been singing part-time since September 2015 when he was diagnosed with stage 5 chronic kidney disease. After a successful kidney transplant, Michael has been given a clean bill of health and the blessing of his doctors to resume full-time work.

Michael said, “God is so good. I am looking forward to returning and continuing the work the Lord has called me to do, including seeing all of our fans and supporters. The love, prayers and support from all of our fans has been overwhelming during our time of waiting, surgery, and recovery. There is no doubt that God intervened and answered our prayers in a miraculous way. Just want to say a big ‘Thank You’ to everyone who prayed, sent cards, sent emails and financial support during this time in our lives. Your love, prayers and support that you have shown to me and my family mean more than I could ever say. See you soon!”

Michael’s full-time tour schedule kicks off April 1, 2017 at the Gospel Singing Barn in Somerset, Kentucky.If you would like to interview Michael contact AG Publicity at info@agpublicity.com.

To learn more about Michael Combs you can go to his website at https://www.michaelcombs.com/ or find him on FaceBook at https://www.facebook.com/ michaelcombsministry/.

To schedule Michael and find out more information on his touring schedule, contact the Beckie Simmons Agency by calling (615) 595-7500 or visiting www.bsaworld.com.