Monday – March 20, 2017

Karen Peck & New River claim their latest #1 single this week with “I Choose Christ.” The chart also sees big debuts from the Bowling Family, Kingsmen, The Whisnants, and The Browders. Fan favorite this week belonged to the Collingsworth Family‘s “Gotta Get to Jesus.” Other favorite among the fans included the latest singles from Jim Brady Trio, Karen Peck & New River, The Williamsons, and 2nd Generation!
Vote on the Chart Here
Top 40 Weekly Chart
|
TW
|
LW
|
#WK
|
TITLE
|
ARTIST
|
PEAK
|
1
|
2
|
10
|I Choose Christ
|Karen Peck & New River
|
1
|
2
|
1
|
21
|Homesick For Heaven
|Jim Brady Trio
|
1(2)
|
3
|
4
|
11
|Never Will I Ever Again
|Greater Vision
|
3
|
4
|
9
|
6
|Cry No More
|Perrys
|
4
|
5
|
6
|
6
|Gotta Get to Jesus
|Collingsworth Family
|
5
|
6
|
8
|
15
|Still
|Legacy Five
|
6
|
7
|
3
|
19
|There Is Coming a Day
|Talleys
|
2
|
8
|
10
|
9
|Rocks
|Isaacs
|
8
|
9
|
7
|
8
|Living Proof
|Wilburn & Wilburn
|
7
|
10
|
14
|
21
|He Welcomes the Beggar
|11th Hour
|
3
|
11
|
5
|
20
|Already In Canaan Land
|Mark Trammell Quartet
|
5
|
12
|
11
|
15
|If I Shout
|Jason Crabb
|
8
|
13
|
16
|
7
|Because of Calvary
|Lore Family
|
13
|
14
|
13
|
18
|Lead Them to Jesus
|Ball Brothers
|
13
|
15
|
10
|
2
|When Grandpa Sang Amazing Grace
|Nelons
|
15
|
16
|
18
|
14
|He Was There
|LeFevre Quartet
|
16
|
17
|
15
|
7
|When He Was On the Cross
|Canton Junction
|
15
|
18
|
24
|
2
|He Will Carry Me
|Brian Free & Assurance
|
18
|
19
|
*
|
1
|Praise God He’s Alive
|Bowling Family
|
19
|
20
|
20
|
8
|Unbreak the World
|Hoskins Family
|
20
|
21
|
22
|
6
|Sometimes God Allows
|Adam Crabb
|
21
|
22
|
21
|
4
|What All the Shoutin’s About
|Inspirations
|
21
|
23
|
28
|
2
|Let the Hallelujahs Ring
|Hyssongs
|
23
|
24
|
23
|
21
|Working On a Building
|Gaither Vocal Band
|
18
|
25
|
35
|
7
|That’s When It’s Time to Pray
|Mark Bishop
|
23
|
26
|
39
|
3
|Treasures of Heaven
|Carolina Boys
|
26
|
27
|
25
|
3
|Ain’t God Good
|Pat Barker
|
25
|
28
|
30
|
3
|Shadrach
|Three Bridges
|
28
|
29
|
26
|
7
|The Song of the Ransomed
|Down East Boys
|
26
|
30
|
12
|
19
|We Are Not Ashamed
|Taylors
|
7
|
31
|
27
|
5
|The News For Today
|Sneed Family
|
27
|
32
|
**
|
27
|If We Ever Gotta Look
|Hoppers
|
4
|
33
|
40
|
5
|We Are Broken
|HIGHROAD
|
33
|
34
|
33
|
3
|Deliver Me Through
|Mercy’s Well
|
33
|
35
|
32
|
2
|Burden Bearer
|Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver
|
32
|
36
|
*
|
1
|They Don’t Know (What the Lord Can Do)
|Kingsmen
|
36
|
37
|
36
|
2
|It Was Finished On the Cross
|Sisters
|
36
|
38
|
*
|
1
|Joy In the House
|Whisnants
|
38
|
39
|
*
|
1
|Put It Into God’s Hands
|Browders
|
39
|
40
|
38
|
3
|The Light
|Barry Rowland & Deliverance
|
38
|
TW – This
week on the chart
|
LW – Last
week on the chart
|
#WK – Number
of weeks
on the chart
|
#1 For
the Week
|
Indicates 1st Week on chart
|
Greatest Gain on Chart
|
On
chart the longest
|
Highest on chart after dropping off
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.