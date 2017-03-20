Monday – March 20, 2017

Ad
Karen Peck & New River claim their latest #1 single this week with “I Choose Christ.” The chart also sees big debuts from the Bowling Family, Kingsmen, The Whisnants, and The Browders. Fan favorite this week belonged to the Collingsworth Family‘s “Gotta Get to Jesus.” Other favorite among the fans included the latest singles from Jim Brady TrioKaren Peck & New RiverThe Williamsons, and 2nd Generation!

Top 40 Weekly Chart

TW
LW
#WK
TITLE
ARTIST
PEAK
1
2
10
 I Choose Christ Karen Peck & New River
1
2
1
21
 Homesick For Heaven Jim Brady Trio
1(2)
3
4
11
 Never Will I Ever Again Greater Vision
3
4
9
6
 Cry No More Perrys
4
5
6
6
 Gotta Get to Jesus Collingsworth Family
5
6
8
15
 Still Legacy Five
6
7
3
19
 There Is Coming a Day Talleys
2
8
10
9
 Rocks Isaacs
8
9
7
8
 Living Proof Wilburn & Wilburn
7
10
14
21
 He Welcomes the Beggar 11th Hour
3
11
5
20
 Already In Canaan Land Mark Trammell Quartet
5
12
11
15
 If I Shout Jason Crabb
8
13
16
7
 Because of Calvary Lore Family
13
14
13
18
 Lead Them to Jesus Ball Brothers
13
15
10
2
 When Grandpa Sang Amazing Grace Nelons
15
16
18
14
 He Was There LeFevre Quartet
16
17
15
7
 When He Was On the Cross Canton Junction
15
18
24
2
 He Will Carry Me Brian Free & Assurance
18
19
*
1
 Praise God He’s Alive Bowling Family
19
20
20
8
 Unbreak the World Hoskins Family
20
21
22
6
 Sometimes God Allows Adam Crabb
21
22
21
4
 What All the Shoutin’s About Inspirations
21
23
28
2
 Let the Hallelujahs Ring Hyssongs
23
24
23
21
 Working On a Building Gaither Vocal Band
18
25
35
7
 That’s When It’s Time to Pray Mark Bishop
23
26
39
3
 Treasures of Heaven Carolina Boys
26
27
25
3
 Ain’t God Good Pat Barker
25
28
30
3
 Shadrach Three Bridges
28
29
26
7
 The Song of the Ransomed Down East Boys
26
30
12
19
 We Are Not Ashamed Taylors
7
31
27
5
 The News For Today Sneed Family
27
32
**
27
 If We Ever Gotta Look Hoppers
4
33
40
5
 We Are Broken HIGHROAD
33
34
33
3
 Deliver Me Through Mercy’s Well
33
35
32
2
 Burden Bearer Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver
32
36
*
1
 They Don’t Know (What the Lord Can Do) Kingsmen
36
37
36
2
 It Was Finished On the Cross Sisters
36
38
*
1
 Joy In the House Whisnants
38
39
*
1
 Put It Into God’s Hands Browders
39
40
38
3
 The Light Barry Rowland & Deliverance
38
TW – This
week on the chart
LW – Last
week on the chart
#WK – Number
of weeks
on the chart
#1 For
the Week
Indicates 1st Week on chart
Greatest Gain on Chart
On
chart the longest
Highest on chart after dropping off
