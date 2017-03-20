The Erwins – Seeing Through Faith

Victoria Bowlin: The name, The Erwins, is not one that Southern Gospel fans had heard of until recently. How did you guys get started?

Keith Erwin: Well, Dad (Dennis Erwin) started the family ministry at the age of 20. FORTY-THREE YEARS ago, he traveled 17 years completely by himself. He was completely satisfied with being single the rest of his life. Then, one night he met our Mom at a tent revival, they got married, and the rest is history. We came along soon after that, and grew up on the road. This is all we have ever done, and quite frankly it’s all that I can see us doing. Unless God sees otherwise.

VB: That’s a really neat story. You are all siblings, correct? What are your names and ages?

KE: That’s right! All siblings. Keith is 24, Kody is 22, Kris is 20, and Katie is 16.

VB: Are any of you married yet?

KE: Yes! I (Keith) married a girl from the state of Mississippi in June of 2015 named Lindsey. She’s a TEXAN now. Kody married a hometown girl in February of 2015 named Cayla, and they are now expecting their first child in March of 2017.

VB: What is the hardest thing you’ve found about traveling in full time ministry?

KE: That’s easy and simple, leaving home.

VB: What is your favorite place to eat on the road?

KE: Anywhere that’s got good Mexican food!!!

VB: Oh, me too! Do any of you write any of your songs?

KE: No, we haven’t yet. We have a desire to write, so I’m sure the words will come. Although our father has written probably 50 songs and is an accomplished writer, himself.

VB: You’re a very talented family. Did you have any vocal teaching?

KE: THE STEVE HURST SCHOOL OF MUSIC!!! It’s scary to think of where our ministry would be without the profound influence Bro. Steve and his eloquent staff has had on us. If you’ve ever had a desire to learn more about music and have a close encounter with the Holy Spirit, we FULLY ENDORSE attending that amazing week of school every July.

VB: When did you know you were called to sing Gospel music full time?

KE: We each have a deep desire to pursue God’s will. One of the tools He has so graciously given us is our voices. We sing Gospel Music. That’s all we have ever wanted to sing, and we are having the time of our lives!

VB: Being a young group in Southern Gospel music is a rarity. What made you choose this genre over any other?

KE: One of our FAVORITE things to do is sing for people that are our age. Most of them have never heard a group like ours, and it’s so refreshing to see our generation enjoy this music as much as we do.

VB: What is the funniest thing that has ever happened to you while on the road?

KE: For those that know our father, you know that his thing is driving the bus! He just doesn’t want to let go of the wheel. Ha! A few years ago, we stopped for a while to take a break from the road and grab some food. As Dad was in the back bedroom of the bus, watching his Arkansas Razorbacks play football and eating His cheeseburger, I dared Kody to start the bus and pull out like he was going to drive….. Kody made it about two feet before Dad SWUNG that back door open and yelled “STOP THE BUS!!!!!!” Haha! He has now loosened up on that, and Kody and I are driving every trip.

VB: Traveling with your family can be trying at times, especially with your siblings. I know because I grew up traveling with mine. Do you guys get along well? You seem like you really love each other and stick close together.

KE: It’s not always pretty, ha! We all have boundaries, but we all know when one of us and has had enough of the other. However, we are all very close. I guess growing up on a 45 foot bus makes you that way. Haha!

VB: Lastly, what has been your most rewarding moment in ministry?

KE: That’s easy. We get to witness to hundreds of people each year and watch them surrender their all in salvation, to the loving Father we sing about night in and night out. No amount of “fame” or award can touch that.

Thank you for a great interview! The Erwins are a talented family with a heart for God that shines through on every song. I highly recommend checking them out and going to worship with them in a service near you!

To find out more information on The Erwins, visit them online at www.erwinministries.com.