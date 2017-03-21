God Is by Our Side – Melinda Maness

In the year that King Uzziah died, I saw the Lord sitting on a throne, high and lifted up, and the train of His robe filled the temple (Isaiah 6:1). Every Sunday in between the first and second morning services, our choir has devotion and prayer time. Our director shares with us something the Lord has laid on his heart and then we make prayer requests/praise reports known and spend time in prayer. It is always a great time, and I always learn something new or at least a new way to look at things I already knew. One Sunday that sticks out in my mind the most is the Sunday he spoke on Isaiah 6:1. It says, “In the year that King Uzziah died, I saw the Lord sitting on a throne, high and lifted up, and the train of His robe filled the temple.” I’ve heard it a million times in my life, but this day it changed my whole view of the verse. Some believe in biblical days, when a kingdom would go into battle, the king of the winning kingdom would cut off the end of the defeated king’s robe and sew it to the end of his own. So the more battles or wars that king/kingdom won, the longer the king’s robe would be. Let that sit with you for just a moment and then read Isaiah 6:1 again. “…the train of his robe FILLED the temple.” Does that open your eyes the way it did mine that day? The longer the robe, the more battles won, and the Lord’s robe was so long it filled a whole temple. To me, that says He has won every battle. All my battles, all your battles, every battle, He has won them all. I get excited just thinking about it. 60 GRACE NOTES While writing this, a song my children have been learning lately came to mind and it seems to fit. “I know who goes before me, I know who stands behind, the God of angel armies is always by my side. The one who reigns forever, he is a friend of mine, the God of angel armies is always by my side.” So don’t be discouraged and don’t be afraid. Our God’s robe fills the temple. He is the same one who has gone ahead of us and won our battles. He commands armies of angels, and He IS by our side. Melinda’s Prayer Father, I am so thankful You have gone before me and won my battles already. Help me to realize that with You by my side victory is always mine as I walk with You. Praise God! Amen.