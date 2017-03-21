Urgent Prayer Request for Hovie Walker

Hovie Walker is known for being one of the lowest and best Bass singers in Gospel Music.

Right now, Hovie needs prayer from all of his friends.

Hovie suffered a heart attack on Sunday and is due to have a Quadruple heart bypass tomorrow, Wednesday, March 22nd at 1PM. Please, set aside time tomorrow to pray for Hovie.

We serve a great, big, wonderful God, who is totally able to touch Hovie, before, during, and after the surgery.