Approved – Joel Perales

2 Tim. 2:15 “Study to show thyself approved unto God, a workman that needeth not to be ashamed, rightfully dividing the word of truth.” 2 Tim. 2:15 “Study to show thyself approved unto God, a workman that needeth not to be ashamed, rightfully dividing the word of truth.”

So I pull up to Sams Club to gas up and I take out my Sams card for a discount, I then take out my credit card and wait for the next pop up on the screen. This time it is taking a little longer for whatever reason, causing me to think for a moment and wonder if my wife had not been shopping and we were low on funds (happy face). A few more seconds passed by when the good word pops up….APPROVED. A sigh of relief and then I pump my gas. Of course, being a preacher, I said to myself, “That’ll preach”.

When we get into the word, walk with our head raised high because we know that we have been with the Lord, and when we rightfully apply the word of God to our lives, God gives us the APPROVED signal. In 46 years of ministry and 66 years of life, I have seen so many people misuse God’s word. You see, the word of God is a two edged sword not three. One edge is to be used in battling Satan our enemy, the other is to prune ourselves of all unrighteousness. There is no third side to chop up our brother or sister with it.

God is not pleased with a “greater than thou” attitude that so many practice now-a-days. God says that we should “rightfully divide the word of truth”. Don’t play around with the sword, you might get cut. The word will speak for itself and needs no defending. So “study” and know when and how to apply the word in your daily walk with God. “Show yourself APPROVED of God”.