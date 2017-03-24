Ad
Renown Bass Singer Hovie Walker Passes Away

March 24, 2017

 

Nashville, Tenn. (March 24, 2017) A friend to everyone he met and a man who would give you the shirt off his back, Hovie Walker, went to meet the Savior he sang so well about in the early morning hours March 24th with his wife and two daughters at his side. Sondra Walker said, “Please pray for me, Chelsea and Keisha as we said our final goodbye to Hovie!!! We know where he is going!!! Thanks everyone for your prayers!!!”

Keisha Walker Shelton posted on her Facebook page. “At 1:42am CST my daddy, Hovie Walker, went to celebrate my birthday with my Granny. He is in his heavenly Papa’s and his Momma’s arms this morning. Please pray for us.”

Hovie Walker was one of the greatest Bass singers to ever approach a microphone reaching lower notes than most any Bass singer today.  Hovie sang with such groups as the Thrasher Brothers, Willie Wynn and the Tennesseans, the Statesmen, Country singer Leon Russell. After a time of reflection and returning to his calling Hovie joined Jim Murray, Sherman Andrus and Terry Blackwood and put together the Classic Voices or former “Imperials”. Lastly he sang with his wife, Sondra. Not only could Hovie sing great, but he could deliver a sermon with the best of them. Hovie was born to be in Gospel Music. He was named after Gospel Great Hovie Lister.

Hovie couldn’t meet and talk with you without sharing a funny story. Some were just jokes he had heard, but others were stories from the road and you would laugh until your side hurt. Fellow Bass singer Jeff Pearles commented, “Linda and I would run into him and his wife periodically at  various restaurants in Hendersonville. Hovie would always come over to our table and tell us a quick joke and then abruptly turn around and leave while we were laughing trying not to choke on our food…. great memories.”

More information will be coming as final arrangements are completed. Please keep Sondra, Chelsea, and Keisha in you prayers.

 

