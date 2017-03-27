Monday – March 27, 2017

Karen Peck & New River hold on to the #1 spot this week with “I Choose Christ.” The chart also sees big debuts from the Kingdom Heirs, Lauren Talley (with Gordon Mote), and The Dunaways. Fan favorite this week belonged to the Collingsworth Family‘s “Gotta Get to Jesus.” Other favorite among the fans included the latest singles from LeFevre Quartet, The Williamsons, Jim Brady Trio, and Karen Peck & New River!
Top 40 Weekly Chart
|
TW
|
LW
|
#WK
|
TITLE
|
ARTIST
|
PEAK
|
1
|
1
|
11
|I Choose Christ
|Karen Peck & New River
|
1(2)
|
2
|
3
|
12
|Never Will I Ever Again
|Greater Vision
|
2
|
3
|
5
|
7
|Gotta Get to Jesus
|Collingsworth Family
|
3
|
4
|
6
|
16
|Still
|Legacy Five
|
4
|
5
|
7
|
20
|There Is Coming a Day
|Talleys
|
2
|
6
|
8
|
10
|Rocks
|Isaacs
|
6
|
7
|
2
|
22
|Homesick For Heaven
|Jim Brady Trio
|
1(2)
|
8
|
10
|
22
|He Welcomes the Beggar
|11th Hour
|
3
|
9
|
4
|
7
|Cry No More
|Perrys
|
4
|
10
|
9
|
9
|Living Proof
|Wilburn & Wilburn
|
7
|
11
|
12
|
16
|If I Shout
|Jason Crabb
|
8
|
12
|
13
|
8
|Because of Calvary
|Lore Family
|
12
|
13
|
15
|
3
|When Grandpa Sang Amazing Grace
|Nelons
|
13
|
14
|
19
|
2
|Praise God He’s Alive
|Bowling Family
|
14
|
15
|
18
|
3
|He Will CarryMe
|Brian Free & Assurance
|
15
|
16
|
16
|
15
|He Was There
|LeFevre Quartet
|
16
|
17
|
14
|
19
|Lead Them to Jesus
|Ball Brothers
|
13
|
18
|
17
|
8
|When He Was on the Cross
|Canton Junction
|
17
|
19
|
11
|
21
|Already In Canaan Land
|Mark Trammell Quartet
|
5
|
20
|
21
|
7
|Sometimes God Allows
|Adam Crabb
|
20
|
21
|
26
|
4
|Treasures In Heaven
|Carolina Boys
|
21
|
22
|
23
|
3
|Let the Hallelujahs Ring
|Hyssongs
|
22
|
23
|
22
|
5
|What All the Shoutin’s About
|Inspirations
|
21
|
24
|
25
|
8
|That’s When It’s Time to Pray
|Mark Bishop
|
23
|
25
|
37
|
3
|It Was Finished On thee Cross
|Sisters
|
25
|
26
|
20
|
9
|Unbreak the World
|Hoskins Family
|
19
|
27
|
**
|
21
|Joshua Led God’s Children
|Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
|
6
|
28
|
39
|
2
|Put It Into God’s Hands
|Browders
|
28
|
29
|
29
|
8
|The Song of the Ransomed
|Down East Boys
|
26
|
30
|
33
|
6
|We Are Broken
|HIGHROAD
|
30
|
31
|
36
|
2
|They Don’t Know (What the Lord Can Do)
|Kingsmen
|
31
|
32
|
35
|
3
|Burden Bearer
|Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver
|
32
|
33
|
*
|
1
|Never Made a Promise
|Kingdom Heirs
|
33
|
34
|
38
|
2
|Joy In the House
|Whisnants
|
34
|
35
|
28
|
4
|Shadrach
|Three Bridges
|
28
|
36
|
*
|
1
|I Hear a Song
|Lauren Talley (with Gordon Mote)
|
36
|
37
|
*
|
1
|Never Gonna Give Up On You
|Dunaways
|
37
|
38
|
**
|
25
|Heaven’s Jubilee
|Littles
|
16
|
39
|
31
|
6
|The News For Today
|Sneed Family
|
27
|
40
|
**
|
2
|It Was Jesus
|Wisecarvers
|
37
|
TW – This
week on the chart
|
LW – Last
week on the chart
|
#WK – Number
of weeks
on the chart
|
#1 For
the Week
|
Indicates 1st Week on chart
|
Greatest Gain on Chart
|
On
chart the longest
|
Highest on chart after dropping off
