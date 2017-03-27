Ad
Monday – March 27, 2017

March 27, 2017 Absolutely Gospel Music Weekly Chart 0

Karen Peck & New River hold on to the #1 spot this week with “I Choose Christ.” The chart also sees big debuts from the Kingdom Heirs, Lauren Talley (with Gordon Mote), and The Dunaways. Fan favorite this week belonged to the Collingsworth Family‘s “Gotta Get to Jesus.” Other favorite among the fans included the latest singles from LeFevre QuartetThe WilliamsonsJim Brady Trio, and Karen Peck & New River!

Top 40 Weekly Chart

TW
LW
#WK
TITLE
ARTIST
PEAK
1
1
11
 I Choose Christ Karen Peck & New River
1(2)
2
3
12
 Never Will I Ever Again Greater Vision
2
3
5
7
 Gotta Get to Jesus Collingsworth Family
3
4
6
16
 Still Legacy Five
4
5
7
20
 There Is Coming a Day Talleys
2
6
8
10
 Rocks Isaacs
6
7
2
22
 Homesick For Heaven Jim Brady Trio
1(2)
8
10
22
 He Welcomes the Beggar 11th Hour
3
9
4
7
 Cry No More Perrys
4
10
9
9
 Living Proof Wilburn & Wilburn
7
11
12
16
 If I Shout Jason Crabb
8
12
13
8
 Because of Calvary Lore Family
12
13
15
3
 When Grandpa Sang Amazing Grace Nelons
13
14
19
2
 Praise God He’s Alive Bowling Family
14
15
18
3
 He Will CarryMe Brian Free & Assurance
15
16
16
15
 He Was There LeFevre Quartet
16
17
14
19
 Lead Them to Jesus Ball Brothers
13
18
17
8
 When He Was on the Cross Canton Junction
17
19
11
21
 Already In Canaan Land Mark Trammell Quartet
5
20
21
7
 Sometimes God Allows Adam Crabb
20
21
26
4
 Treasures In Heaven Carolina Boys
21
22
23
3
 Let the Hallelujahs Ring Hyssongs
22
23
22
5
 What All the Shoutin’s About Inspirations
21
24
25
8
 That’s When It’s Time to Pray Mark Bishop
23
25
37
3
 It Was Finished On thee Cross Sisters
25
26
20
9
 Unbreak the World Hoskins Family
19
27
**
21
 Joshua Led God’s Children Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
6
28
39
2
 Put It Into God’s Hands Browders
28
29
29
8
 The Song of the Ransomed Down East Boys
26
30
33
6
 We Are Broken HIGHROAD
30
31
36
2
 They Don’t Know (What the Lord Can Do) Kingsmen
31
32
35
3
 Burden Bearer Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver
32
33
*
1
 Never Made a Promise Kingdom Heirs
33
34
38
2
 Joy In the House Whisnants
34
35
28
4
 Shadrach Three Bridges
28
36
*
1
 I Hear a Song Lauren Talley (with Gordon Mote)
36
37
*
1
 Never Gonna Give Up On You Dunaways
37
38
**
25
 Heaven’s Jubilee Littles
16
39
31
6
 The News For Today Sneed Family
27
40
**
2
 It Was Jesus Wisecarvers
37
TW – This
week on the chart
LW – Last
week on the chart
#WK – Number
of weeks
on the chart
#1 For
the Week
Indicates 1st Week on chart
Greatest Gain on Chart
On
chart the longest
Highest on chart after dropping off
Absolutely Gospel Music
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.

The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.

On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.

