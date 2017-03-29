Jason Crabb Hits Backhome Magazine’s Inaugrural Cover

Nashville, Tenn. – Jason Crabb – Grammy winner, singer/songwriter/actor/ author – is helping to kick off BackHome Magazine, appearing on the COVER for the inaugural March/April 2017 issue, along with a feature written by acclaimed journalist, Deborah Evans Price.

Roberta Croteau, Associate Publisher and Editor-In-Chief, commented on the choice to feature Jason saying, “For the inaugural issue of BackHome Magazine we are celebrating the crossroads of gospel music and country music, and we couldn’t think of a better artist than Jason Crabb who so wonderfully bridges both worlds!”

Serving the former subscribers and fans of Homecoming Magazine, BackHome will continue to cover the popular artists of gospel, inspirational and Homecoming music while now adding the ever-growing world of country music artists of faith.

Upcoming issues of the magazine will include: Reba McEntire, Brad Paisley, Buddy Greene, Vince Gill, Wes Hampton, Rory Feek, Jimmy Yeary, Carrie Underwood, Amy Grant, Oak Ridge Boys, Russ Taff, Larry Gatlin, Scotty McCreery, Jeff and Sheri Easter, Alan Jackson, Gordon Mote, Guy Penrod, Mark Lowry, Charlie Daniels, the Isaacs, the Booth Brothers and more.

The debut issue of BackHome Magazine showcases gospel and country music favorite Jason Crabb on the cover and celebrates the familial ties of country and gospel music—a fitting introduction to the mission of BackHome.

In his career, Kentucky-born Jason Crabb has won a GRAMMY (in 2010 for Best Southern/Country/Bluegrass Gospel Album, Jason Crabb) and 21 Dove Awards. In 2012, the Gospel Music Association’s Dove Awards crowned Crabb as both Artist of the Year and Male Vocalist of the Year.

Since his first solo release, Jason Crabb has performed at many of the world’s most prestigious stages such as Carnegie Hall, the Grand Ole Opry, the Brooklyn Tabernacle and Billy Graham’s final crusade in NYC. He has also shared the stage with artists such as Wynonna, Brad Paisley, Blake Shelton, Sandi Patty, the Oak Ridge Boys and more. He has appeared on Donald Trump’s “Celebrity Apprentice” (NBC) and alongside Duck Dynasty’s Willie Robertson.

Jason Crabb has been covered in such outlets as Associated Press, Huffington Post, Billboard, USA Today online, Fox News, Entertainment Tonight, Country Weekly, among others, and was named one of Nashville’s Most Beautiful People by Nashville Lifestyles Magazine. Jason Crabb is also a regular host on TBN/Trinity Broadcast Network.

BackHome is published by Salem Publishing, which delivers several print and online magazines includingCCM, Youthworker, Preaching, Singing News, and Family Fiction, in addition to BackHome.

