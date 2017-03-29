Joseph Habedank Takes ‘Resurrection’ to NYC

Popular Singer/Songwriter Visits ‘The Big Apple’ For Media Tour To Support Latest Daywind Records Release

It’s a long way from the small town of Xenia, OH to the “Big Apple,” New York City, but that’s exactly where you could find Joseph Habedank recently. In the midst of a very busy winter season, Habedank made the trek to New York City to unveil his brand new Daywind Records release, Resurrection, visitin g with several top media outlets in the city and sneaking in a few tourist moments with wife, Lindsay.

“Being back in New York City was very special to me and Lindsay,” states Joseph. “Right before I went to rehab, back when all of this happened, we had planned a trip to New York City – our first time together. Since that trip was already planned and paid for, we decided to go. Literally, I stood underneath the 34th Street sign and said ‘it’s a miracle that I am alive and we are together. So, to come back to the city to tell about how God kept me, it was very special.”

Joseph shared his story and talked about his new release, Resurrection, with Si mple Grace, The Christian Post, FaithWire, New Release Today, and Hope Dealer, among others – including a live Q&A on Joseph’s Facebook page from NYC.

Excitement buzzed around social media as the lyrics of Resurrection resonated with listeners. The project rose up the iTunes Christian/Gospel chart, landing at #6, alongside artists Kari Jobe, Tenth Avenue North, Lauren Daigle, Crowder and more.