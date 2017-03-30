The Freemans Announce Details For 21st Annual Homecoming

Multi-award winning family group The Freemans are excited to announce details about their 21st Annual Homecoming concert. This year’s homecoming event will take place at Boles Free Will Baptist Church in Boles, Arkansas on Saturday, May 6, 2017.

In addition to fans enjoying the sounds of this unforgettable family, The Freemans are proud to share the stage with Dove Award nominated mixed group The Perrys.

Daryl Freeman commented, “This is our 21st Homecoming and every year it just gets better. I’m excited that the Perrys will be our guests, and we will have a great time.”

As in years past, this event will be free admission with a love offering received to help cover expenses. The concert will begin promptly at 4:00 p.m.

The Freemans current single “It Still Takes The Blood” is already impacting radio coming in at #5 on the top 10 new releases for May 2017.

For more information on the event, visit www.the-freemans.com.

Group matriarch Chris Freeman has started the year out with three nominations in the upcoming Absolutely Gospel Music Awards. Chris’ first ever solo recording, The Hinson Side of Me, earned her nominations in the Female Vocalist of the Year, Country Recording of the Year, and Special Event Project of the Year categories. Chris will be a featured performer at the 2017 Absolutely Gospel Music Awards Celebration in Nashville, Tennessee on Tuesday evening, April 11, 2017.

