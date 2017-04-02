I would like to “highlight Darrell one of the members of Darrell & Brenda Marshall this month…..

Darrell Marshall

Darrell was born and raised in a gospel-singing family in Southern Illinois where his parents, brother sister and he traveled to various churches and provided special music and concerts. After graduating high school he started singing in a men’s quartet where he had the opportunity to go to Nashville and record an album. The group sang together about a year. 1976 he sang with a men’s trio named “Shiloh.” He also recorded an album with them in Nashville.

Darrell worked in a coal mine in Carmi, IL for 14 yrs. Met and married his wife Gayla in 1981. They were married 21 years until Gayla’s death in 2002. During their marriage they were very involved in their local church, working in the youth group, choir etc and raising two daughters, Kami and Alea. All the while Darrell traveled to area churches to sing as a soloist.

In 1994 Darrell left the coal mine to start a seamless gutter business with his wife Gayla but felt the call of God to continue singing as well. In 1999 God provided the opportunity for Darrell to join Danny Shelton at the Three Angel Broadcasting Network where he regularly sings as a soloist and appears on their television broadcasts. In between working at 3ABN he continued to traveled all over the country, singing in various churches, concerts and events. It was during this time that God provided another opportunity to record the CD “All of The Above” which was released in 2001.

On October 18, 2002 Darrell experienced the tragic loss of his wife, Gayla, due to an accident while working in their gutter business. This event changed his life. While it was devastating to Darrell and his family it caused him to draw closer to God and realize how he could lean and trust on Almighty God in EVERY situation. Darrell saw how much he needed God and his faith grew as a result of that need. He quickly learned how to rely on, depend on and trust God who wants nothing more than to comfort, encourage and heal the broken-hearted. During the grieving period, God laid something else on Darrell’s heart to share with people, and that is how important it is to treasure our relationships while we have them, and how we need to make sure that our spouses and families hear those words of love from us. No one knows when we or one of our loved ones will be called home. Darrell is humbled and honored that God uses him to sing for HIM and spread HIS message of love,

A few months after Gayla’s death Darrell joined a men’s trio called One Voice and, as the name depicts, they were known for their close harmony. They recorded and released a CD in 2003. Darrell sang with One Voice for 3 ½ years. The two other men had jobs and young families and couldn’t sing as often as Darrell felt lead to.

In August of 2002, Darrell first started singing with The Heritage Singers, directed by Max Mace. He was invited to join them on their annual Northwest Tour, sometimes as a fill-in singer, but often as a soloist. He continued to sing with them and has traveled to Jamaica, Hawaii, and all over the country. Darrell considers it an honor to be invited along to travel and sing with such a Godly group of people!

In 2009 he met Brenda Marshall at a gospel convention in Branson MO. Darrell and Brenda’s family group Judah were there singing. They were married in Gatlingburg, TN on July 15th, 2010. Now their passion is to continue carrying the gospel in song ministering to hurting people.