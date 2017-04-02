We had a great time at the concerts with Bev McCann & Friends last weekend in Ohio. We had a great time at the concerts with Bev McCann & Friends last weekend in Ohio.

Lori Jonathan Trio sang Back to Back Successful Weekend’s in various Church locations in Ohio with Bev McCann & Friends.

“People gave their lives to Jesus and requested prayer, what a moving time. We are Thankful for the opportunity to Sing About the LORD! He gets ALL the Glory. Seeing souls saved is a rejoicing time.”( Lori Jonathan Norton.)

Next up; Lori Jonathan Trio will be singing at the Southern Gospel Expo with the group, Trinity in Van Wert, Ohio. In May 6 , a home concert with the Northmen & Cathy.