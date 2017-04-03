Heavens Mountain Band Involved In Bus Fire

|
|
|
|
|
Nashville, TN (April 3, 2017)
Late Saturday
night Heavens Mountain Band
had a fire that consumed their bus. The Alabama based group arrived back home around 2 a.m.
after singing with the McKameys in Roanoke, Alabama. Close to 4 a.m.
, they received a call from the Belmont Police Department telling them that their bus was on fire. The fire destroyed the bus, their sound equipment, their product and some of their instruments.
“Nothing will change other than using different equipment and traveling in something different. God is great and the message we carry will always be the same,” stated Roger Johnson.
“We are so thankful that no one was on the bus when the fire broke out. This could have turned out far worse. A bus can be replaced; people can’t,” added Les Butler.
The group asks that fans be in prayer for Heavens Mountain Band
during this difficult time. The group is not expected to miss any engagements on their schedule. For more information, go to www.heavensmountainband.com
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.
The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.
On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.