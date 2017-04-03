Monday – April 3, 2017

The Collingsworth Family take over the #1 spot this week with their fan favorite tune “Gotta Get to Jesus.” The chart also sees big debuts from the Tribute, Mylon Hayes Family, 11th Hour, and Jody McBrayer. Fan favorite this week also belonged to the Collingsworth Family‘s “Gotta Get to Jesus” for a fourth consecutive week. Other favorites among the fans included the latest singles from Amber Nelon Thompson, LeFevre Quartet, The Williamsons, and The Dunaways!
Vote on the Chart Here
Top 40 Weekly Chart
|
TW
|
LW
|
#WK
|
TITLE
|
ARTIST
|
PEAK
|
1
|
3
|
8
|Gotta Get to Jesus
|Collingsworth Family
|
1
|
2
|
1
|
12
|I Choose Christ
|Karen Peck & New River
|
1(2)
|
3
|
6
|
11
|Rocks
|Isaacs
|
3
|
4
|
9
|
8
|Cry No More
|Perrys
|
4
|
5
|
10
|
10
|Living Proof
|Wilburn & Wilburn
|
5
|
6
|
4
|
17
|Still
|Legacy Five
|
4
|
7
|
5
|
21
|There Is Coming a Day
|Talleys
|
2
|
8
|
12
|
9
|Because of Calvary
|Lore Family
|
8
|
9
|
7
|
23
|Homesick For Heaven
|Jim Brady Trio
|
1(2)
|
10
|
13
|
4
|When Grandpa Sang Amazing Grace
|Nelons
|
10
|
11
|
11
|
17
|If I Shout
|Jason Crabb
|
8
|
12
|
14
|
3
|Praise God He’s Alive
|Bowling Family
|
12
|
13
|
15
|
4
|He Will Carry Me
|Brian Free & Assurance
|
13
|
14
|
16
|
16
|He Was There
|LeFevre Quartet
|
14
|
15
|
21
|
5
|Treasures In Heaven
|Carolina Boys
|
15
|
16
|
25
|
4
|It Was Finished On the Cross
|Sisters
|
16
|
17
|
22
|
4
|Let the Hallelujahs Ring
|Hyssongs
|
17
|
18
|
26
|
10
|Unbreak the World
|Hoskins Family
|
18
|
19
|
31
|
3
|They Don’t Know (What the Lord Can Do)
|Kingsmen
|
19
|
20
|
20
|
8
|Sometimes God Allows
|Adam Crabb
|
20
|
21
|
36
|
2
|I Hear a Song
|Lauren Talley (with Gordon Mote)
|
21
|
22
|
18
|
9
|When He Was on the Cross
|Canton Junction
|
15
|
23
|
28
|
3
|Put It Into God’s Hands
|Browders
|
23
|
24
|
33
|
2
|Never Made a Promise
|Kingdom Heirs
|
24
|
25
|
*
|
1
|God of the Storms
|Tribute
|
25
|
26
|
34
|
3
|Joy In the House
|Whisnants
|
26
|
27
|
29
|
9
|The Song of the Ransomed
|Down East Boys
|
26
|
28
|
30
|
7
|We Are Broken
|HIGHROAD
|
28
|
29
|
32
|
4
|Burden Bearer
|Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver
|
29
|
30
|
2
|
13
|Never Will I Ever Again
|Greater Vision
|
2
|
31
|
35
|
5
|Shadrach
|Three Bridges
|
28
|
32
|
40
|
3
|It Was Jesus
|Wisecarvers
|
32
|
33
|
24
|
9
|That’s When It’s Time to Pray
|Mark Bishop
|
23
|
34
|
*
|
1
|It’s Not a Problem For the Answer
|Mylon Hayes Family
|
34
|
35
|
*
|
1
|Ain’t No Bones
|11th Hour
|
35
|
36
|
**
|
4
|I’ve Seen What He Can Do
|Aaron & Amanda Crabb
|
32
|
37
|
*
|
1
|Me
|Jody McBrayer
|
37
|
38
|
19
|
22
|Already In Canaan Land
|Mark Trammell Quartet
|
5
|
39
|
**
|
20
|We Are Not Ashamed
|Taylors
|
7
|
40
|
**
|
4
|The Light
|Barry Rowland & Deliverance
|
38
|
TW – This
week on the chart
|
LW – Last
week on the chart
|
#WK – Number
of weeks
on the chart
|
#1 For
the Week
|
Indicates 1st Week on chart
|
Greatest Gain on Chart
|
On
chart the longest
|
Highest on chart after dropping off
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.