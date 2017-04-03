Monday – April 3, 2017

Ad
April 3, 2017 Absolutely Gospel Music Weekly Chart 0

The Collingsworth Family take over the #1 spot this week with their fan favorite tune “Gotta Get to Jesus.” The chart also sees big debuts from the Tribute, Mylon Hayes Family, 11th Hour, and Jody McBrayer. Fan favorite this week also belonged to the Collingsworth Family‘s “Gotta Get to Jesus” for a fourth consecutive week. Other favorites among the fans included the latest singles from Amber Nelon ThompsonLeFevre QuartetThe Williamsons, and The Dunaways!

Top 40 Weekly Chart

TW
LW
#WK
TITLE
ARTIST
PEAK
1
3
8
 Gotta Get to Jesus Collingsworth Family
1
2
1
12
 I Choose Christ Karen Peck & New River
1(2)
3
6
11
 Rocks Isaacs
3
4
9
8
 Cry No More Perrys
4
5
10
10
 Living Proof Wilburn & Wilburn
5
6
4
17
 Still Legacy Five
4
7
5
21
 There Is Coming a Day Talleys
2
8
12
9
 Because of Calvary Lore Family
8
9
7
23
 Homesick For Heaven Jim Brady Trio
1(2)
10
13
4
 When Grandpa Sang Amazing Grace Nelons
10
11
11
17
 If I Shout Jason Crabb
8
12
14
3
 Praise God He’s Alive Bowling Family
12
13
15
4
 He Will Carry Me Brian Free & Assurance
13
14
16
16
 He Was There LeFevre Quartet
14
15
21
5
 Treasures In Heaven Carolina Boys
15
16
25
4
 It Was Finished On the Cross Sisters
16
17
22
4
 Let the Hallelujahs Ring Hyssongs
17
18
26
10
 Unbreak the World Hoskins Family
18
19
31
3
 They Don’t Know (What the Lord Can Do) Kingsmen
19
20
20
8
 Sometimes God Allows Adam Crabb
20
21
36
2
 I Hear a Song Lauren Talley (with Gordon Mote)
21
22
18
9
 When He Was on the Cross Canton Junction
15
23
28
3
 Put It Into God’s Hands Browders
23
24
33
2
 Never Made a Promise Kingdom Heirs
24
25
*
1
 God of the Storms Tribute
25
26
34
3
 Joy In the House Whisnants
26
27
29
9
 The Song of the Ransomed Down East Boys
26
28
30
7
 We Are Broken HIGHROAD
28
29
32
4
 Burden Bearer Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver
29
30
2
13
 Never Will I Ever Again Greater Vision
2
31
35
5
 Shadrach Three Bridges
28
32
40
3
 It Was Jesus Wisecarvers
32
33
24
9
 That’s When It’s Time to Pray Mark Bishop
23
34
*
1
 It’s Not a Problem For the Answer Mylon Hayes Family
34
35
*
1
 Ain’t No Bones 11th Hour
35
36
**
4
 I’ve Seen What He Can Do Aaron & Amanda Crabb
32
37
*
1
 Me Jody McBrayer
37
38
19
22
 Already In Canaan Land Mark Trammell Quartet
5
39
**
20
 We Are Not Ashamed Taylors
7
40
**
4
 The Light Barry Rowland & Deliverance
38
TW – This
week on the chart
LW – Last
week on the chart
#WK – Number
of weeks
on the chart
#1 For
the Week
Indicates 1st Week on chart
Greatest Gain on Chart
On
chart the longest
Highest on chart after dropping off
Absolutely Gospel Music
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.

The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.

On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.

