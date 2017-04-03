Ad
Redeem The Time

April 3, 2017 Jim Sheldon Jim Sheldon 0

Jim Sheldon – The Positive Cowboy

Redeeming the time, because the days are evil. Therefore do not be unwise, but understand what the Will of The Lord is.”(Ephesians 5:16-17)

Walk in wisdom toward those who are outside, redeeming the time. Let your speech always be with grace, seasoned with salt, that you may know how you ought to answer each other.”(Colossians 4:5-6)

The reason, I believe, my ministry has begun flourishing so fast is The Lord is doing a quick work in these last days, before Christ returns.

After my divorce, I wasted too many years. Finally, I am where I’m supposed to be, doing what God called me to do! I have more support than ever before – my wife, my family, my church, my pastor and friends. I am surrounded by encouragers!

Now, God is redeeming that time I lost. I must make the best of my remaining time here. I’m no spring chicken at 63! If The Lord tarries His return, I know my days are numbered on this earth. I don’t want to waste any more time.

So, now I am totally surrendered to Jesus!

My prayer: “Lord, send me where I can be effective, where I can help people and You can work the best through me,”

To All my fellow servants of Jesus Christ: Let’s be totally surrendered to Jesus! Let’s Redeem The Time!!

Jim Sheldon – “The Positive Cowboy”

Jim Sheldon on Facebook
Jim Sheldon
The Positive Cowboy at Jim Sheldon Website
jim spent almost 20 years working jobs that wouldn’t conflict with a singing schedule. during that time, jim honed his craft, spending six incredible summers studying at the charles novell school of music.

one such door was opened for jim when he was given the opportunity to sing with the keetons (founded by gold city tenor dan keeton).

after dan disbanded the keetons to take a position with gold city, jim decided that rather than sit at home and wait for another group to call, he would take a step of faith and establish a solo ministry. putting god first ministry was born at that time.

jim’s hard work paid off with the signing of a new recording contract with homeland inspiration group’s mont eagle records and first-ever charting single – “god is looking at my heart.” his debut album for mont eagle records, i belong to jesus, released in the fall of 2011.

