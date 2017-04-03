There are three things we need to use, apply and keep alive. They are The Name, The Word and The Blood!

The Name: JESUS

Wow! It’s SO powerful! Just knowing there is one God makes demons tremble!

“Thou believest that there is one God; thou doest well: the devils also believe, and tremble.”

‭‭James‬ ‭2:19‬ ‭KJV‬‬

I love the recitation, by Gloria Gaither, in the song “There’s Just Something About That Name”. It is a wonderful reminder of the power in The Name of Jesus!! Things happen when we speak His Name! The very atmosphere in a room changes when we say “Jesus”!

The Word:

There is SO much power in the Word of God! Every answer you need is there! You will find strength, encouragement, direction, hope and peace in the Bible’s pages!

And to think the very spoken Word became flesh!

“And the Word was made flesh, and dwelt among us, (and we beheld his glory, the glory as of the only begotten of the Father,) full of grace and truth.”

‭‭John‬ ‭1:14‬ ‭KJV‬‬

Fill your heart and mind with these beautiful scriptures. They are a source of life!

The Blood:

Oh, the precious Blood of Jesus! So many songs come to mind about His Blood!

He shed His Blood for my sin. Hard to comprehend and accept…but I’m forever grateful! His Blood takes away my mistakes, wrong-doings, sins, hurt, past and makes me clean, free, and white as snow!

We must never quit singing, preaching and writing about The Name, The Word and The Blood!

They are all necessary and life-changing to all who believe, receive and obey! Choose Life! You won’t be sorry! Choose Love! You’ll never be the same!

Can somebody say “Amen”? Blessings!!